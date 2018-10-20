Sunrise Elementary School Assistant Principal Marcia Beltran has been hired as interim Principal at South Shore Elementary School, succeeding Kraig Sproles, who is leaving the district.
Beltran has worked for the Greater Albany Public Schools District since 2012. She previously held positions as a teacher and dean of students at South Shore before moving to Sunrise in 2017. She has also worked as a Career Pathways coach and has been heavily involved in the development of the Dual Language Immersion program at South Shore.
Beltran received her Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, Northridge. She also earned a Master of Education in Education Administration degree from Grand Canyon University.
Kraig Sproles, South Shore's former principal, is leaving the district for a position with the Salem-Keizer School District.
Greater Albany Public Schools plans to post for the permanent position at South Shore in the spring.