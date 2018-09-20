Nate Muñoz has a slogan he's hoping will define South Albany High School's 2018-19 academic year and beyond: New Day, New Name, Same Family.
The interim principal commissioned the words to be printed on signs and T-shirts to start the school year. The slogan is meant to reflect the fact that becoming the South Albany High School RedHawks after more than four decades of being known as the Rebels doesn't mean the mission of the school has changed.
It's been hard, Muñoz said, to hear or see comments from people who don't agree with the administration's choices. He, his staff members and his students are "all in," he said, and he wishes everyone felt the same.
"I fully respect the previous 47 years of alumni," Muñoz said. However, he added: "It's about the kids who are here right now, and supporting them."
Nobody thought much about the potential implications of being known as a Confederate-style "Rebel" in the fall of 1971, the year South Albany High School opened at 3705 SE Columbus St.
When you "break away" from a school named Albany Union, and you're going to be located on the south end of town, choosing the name "Rebels" — along with red and gray for colors and a Stars and Bars battle flag — seems a natural choice. Or so students and staff thought at the time.
The high school distanced itself from the major political implications of the choice over the years, eventually quietly removing the giant Confederate flag from its gym and emphasizing a large "SA" as its logo rather than a soldier with a saber.
But after racial violence turned deadly elsewhere in the nation last summer, Brent Belveal, then the principal, decided it was time for a deeper evaluation. Starting in the summer of 2017, he began what he called "a thoughtful and inclusive process to consider a different mascot name that more closely aligns with the many great things going on at South Albany High School."
That process continued through much of the school year. The district gathered community comments through forums, media outreach and petitions delivered for and against the Rebel name. Officials held discussions in every Language Arts class to get student feedback, and organized a student visit to Parkrose High School in Portland to see what another school thought of their representation.
In the end, it was Belveal's decision — with school and district support — to seek a new name and logo. "RedHawks" emerged after several rounds of votes.
It took a while, but visually, South Albany now stands behind its RedHawks as strongly as it did its Rebels.
The colors remain red and gray, but it's the RedHawk name people see: on the football field's end zone, on the wall of the gym, and on the 1,900 PRIDE shirts Muñoz ordered for students, family members and faculty.
Most of the uniforms have been switched over, although ordering logistics meant the football team started the year with RedHawk helmets and Rebel jerseys for the first few games.
And actually, Muñoz said, it's OK if he continues to see Rebel gear here and there, no matter whether it's on students, or staff, or in the stands. History is important, he said, and he understands people wanting to keep a name alive.
"All I want, whether it's tough or not, is for people to support the kids who are already here," he said.
It's as if, he added, someone in your family came home with a new look. That doesn't mean the person himself has changed.
"We just have a different haircut," he quipped. "That's it. Everything else is the same."
Muñoz said he's seeing indications students and staff are taking his "Same Family" slogan to heart. He's been surprised and pleased to learn the rest of the community is doing the same.
For instance, he said, he did a double take when he happened to notice the "Welcome to Albany, Home of the RedHawks" sign at South Pacific Auto Sales shortly after the new school year began. "That's so cool," he said. "That just caught me off guard."
Rick Ropp, part of the business development team at South Pacific, said the business has always been active in the community and the sign is another way to show it.
"We do support the RedHawks. The change is the change, regardless," Ropp said. "The team is the team. Let’s get behind it."
Southpaws Perfect Pizza & Sports Pub is another supporter. The business has renamed its South Albany pizza as the "RedHawk," and one of its four restrooms sports the new South Albany logo.
"We’re all about local. We’re South-Paws: South Albany, and 'paws' for the (West Albany) Bulldogs," Manager Shawn Vatcoskay explained. "We like to say we're very Albany-centric."
Longtime fans have mixed feelings, but some have found a way to embrace the change.
Branden Johnson, a 2005 South graduate who now runs a Corvallis speakeasy called The Whisper Project, grew up a few blocks from the school and was a proud member of the Rebel football team during his time there. His sister and his mother were both South grads, too.
It may be tough for some people to let go of the Rebel name, but Johnson said he's moved on.
"Rebel or RedHawk, we’re a community. And instead of being divided over a name change, we should be united," he said.
"What’s important to me is community and supporting these kids in their education. That’s really what it comes down to," he added. "A name change shouldn't take away from the memories and the things they're going to experience at the school."
Students themselves say there are varying opinions on the new name and logo, but most are wearing the new "Family" shirts and getting on board with the change.
"We have a new school environment, and I think that switch kind of brought the school together," said Cheyenne Freeman, a sophomore and three-sport athlete. "We have, like, a great family environment here, and we're all about adjusting to change. Changing to 'RedHawks' makes us more welcoming to schools from the outside."
Junior Sam Myers, part of the basketball team, just shrugged off the switch altogether.
"Doesn't really matter," he said. "A logo doesn't really affect how you act or how we're supposed to play, or anything."