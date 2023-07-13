School's out for the summer, but that doesn't mean the schoolwork is finished.

More specifically, school districts in the mid-Willamette Valley have construction and renovation projects — including one building demolition — that need to be completed over the break before students return to the classroom.

Here's a quick rundown:

Greater Albany Public Schools

There are many projects on Greater Albany Public Schools' agenda this summer, including installing new boilers, HVAC units and water heaters at various middle and high schools.

The largest GAPS project, according to the district, is a cafeteria remodel at Central Elementary School, which was built in 1915.

Tables have been removed from the cafeteria, which is located in the basement, for floor polishing, lighting work and asbestos abatement, according to David Bolin, the district's executive director of operations.

The goal of the remodel, estimated to cost $75,000, is to make the cafeteria space larger for students and improve access to the playground, according to the district, which anticipates completion by fall.

"We just have a lot going on," Bolin said.

Corvallis School District

The Corvallis School District is wrapping up nearly $200 million worth of construction bond projects approved by voters in 2018, according to the district website.

This includes finishing an intersection and parking lot in front of Bessie Coleman Elementary and wiring and power hookups for roof solar panels at Franklin K-8.

But the big-ticket items this summer are the completion of new additions and remodels at Adams and Mountain View elementary schools, according to Assistant Superintendent Melissa Harder, as well as work at College Hill, the district's alternative high school.

Those new facilities — including five new classrooms at Adams and an art room at Mountain View — should be ready for students and teachers when they return at summer's end, Harder said.

Central Linn School District

Central Linn High School in Halsey is bidding farewell to its old vocational and agricultural building.

Backhoes have already begun tearing down the facility and should complete the demolition within two weeks, James Shannon, the school's facilities supervisor, said Monday, July 10.

The cost to repair the existing building, which was seismically unsound, would have exceeded the benefits of starting over with a new, pre-engineered steel structure, according to Shannon.

The new building will host multiple vocational courses, including classes on agriculture, culinary arts, construction, automotive repair, and will also house a welding and woodshop, Shannon said.

The whole project, from demolition to construction, will cost an estimated $2.2 million, according to the district website.

While the demolition will be completed this summer, with the shell of the new building up by fall, construction of the building's interior won't be ready until later in the year, if not next school year, according to Shannon.

Philomath School District

While the Philomath School District does not have any major renovations or additions planned this summer, schools will be replacing bulbs with new LED lights, according to Mary Ackermann, the district's business office support specialist.

