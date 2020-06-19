Mid-valley schools sign racial equity proclamation

"It's more than words on a page," she said. "It's about keeping students, staff and families of color at the center of everything we do."

"That hasn't been the case," added Harris. "That's important to keep in mind moving forward."

In May 2019, the five districts began conversations with the regional NAACP chapter about how they could establish a united front to show their support of mid-valley residents of color to rely on their schools.

The resulting proclamation, Koetje said, is a "manifestation of that work."

After each district head took turns signing the proclamation, Harris led the group in singing "We Shall Overcome," an anthem of the civil rights movement.

"This is not a spur of the moment," said Corvallis School Board Chair Sami Al-AbdRabbuh. "This is years and years of collaboration with the NAACP."

Harris and Koetje echoed Al-AbdRabbuh's sentiment that the decision for a proclamation is not simply a gesture given the current civil rights movement. "It's not an afterthought," Koetje said — it's only the beginning of something bigger.

"We get to hold each other accountable to the words on this paper," Harris said. "This is just another victory right now and we get to keep doing the work."

