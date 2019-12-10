Meadow Ridge Elementary School to open in fall 2020

After months of delays and discussions, the Greater Albany Public Schools Board of Directors voted on Monday to move the opening of Meadow Ridge Elementary School to the fall of 2020.
The decision followed an intense public outreach effort that included open houses and an online survey as well as a stakeholder committee.
“Clearly the residents of that district have spoken,” said board member Michael Thompson before making the motion to officially move the school’s start date.
Construction of the school — funded through bond dollars — was delayed twice. A delay in wetlands permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers set construction back at the start of the project and was followed by scheduling issues surrounding subcontractors. Substantial completion of the building is expected by mid-January.
In August, a year after construction had started, project director David McKay of HMK Co. told the school board that the school’s early January opening would have to be pushed back, leaving three options for moving students and teachers into the school: after President’s Day, after spring break or at the start of the next school year.
GAPS organized an outreach effort, working with targeting communities affected by the delay. On Monday, the school board was given the results of that effort.
“The committee voted unanimously to forward to the administration and board their preferences based on the stakeholder process with the start of the next school year as a first choice and Presidents' Day as a second choice,” the report read.
The report also included a breakdown of the arguments for and against delaying the opening beyond the current school year.
The pros of moving prior to the start of the next school year, the report noted, was the opportunity to occupy the building as soon as possible. Additionally, it would give the district the ability to assess warranty issues with the building prior to the summer months when they could still be addressed.
Cons included managing the logistics of moving into the school as well as a disruption to students in the middle of the school year.
The report argued that a fall 2020 move would mean a longer moving period that could utilize the summer months and limited disruptions for students. However, the later move would mean building defects and warranty issues would be delayed until winter break.
According to GAPS, 70% of survey respondents requested that the school be activated at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
“We greatly appreciate the feedback we received from our Meadow Ridge community and look forward to the grand opening of our new school in August,” GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff said in a statement issued Tuesday. “The public expressed concerns regarding academic disruption and logistics in moving to the new building during the current school year and the board recognized their recommendation in electing to open the new school in the fall.”