Meadow Ridge Elementary School to open in fall 2020

“The committee voted unanimously to forward to the administration and board their preferences based on the stakeholder process with the start of the next school year as a first choice and Presidents' Day as a second choice,” the report read.

The report also included a breakdown of the arguments for and against delaying the opening beyond the current school year.

The pros of moving prior to the start of the next school year, the report noted, was the opportunity to occupy the building as soon as possible. Additionally, it would give the district the ability to assess warranty issues with the building prior to the summer months when they could still be addressed.

Cons included managing the logistics of moving into the school as well as a disruption to students in the middle of the school year.

The report argued that a fall 2020 move would mean a longer moving period that could utilize the summer months and limited disruptions for students. However, the later move would mean building defects and warranty issues would be delayed until winter break.

According to GAPS, 70% of survey respondents requested that the school be activated at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.