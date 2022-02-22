Marc Thielman, controversial superintendent at Alsea schools, resigns

Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman announced his resignation as superintendent of the Alsea School District on Tuesday night, Feb. 22, at an emergency meeting of the school board.

The superintendent made waves in January when he announced that at his direction, the school board had passed a resolution to return "local control" to the board and make indoor masking optional.

“I can’t stand by any longer and be distracted with political jockeying by those who live their lives in fear and try to force obedience via threat and harm to my standing and the good reputation of the Alsea School District and Board,” Thielman told school board members, reading from his letter of resignation.

The resignation comes a week after three formal complaints were filed against him, alleging a hostile work environment, illegal firing practices and disregard for any viewpoint that is not his own.

The emergency meeting was scheduled so the board could hire a third-party investigator to look into the complaints, which they voted to do before Thielman announced his resignation.

He referenced the complaints, calling them "deeply personal, hurtful and unsubstantiated allegations" against him, the school board and many members of the district staff and community. He added he would cooperate with any investigation, which he believes will exonerate him.

During the meeting, the board entered three separate executive sessions. After the third closed session reopened into open session, Thielman read his written resignation statement to the board, approximately 15 community members who attended the meeting in person and several more over Zoom.

There was no indication who would serve as interim-superintendent until a permanent replacement can be hired by the district.

Thielman said he will continue to focus on his run for Oregon governor.

“I now realize that to affect the greatest good I must endeavor to elevate myself out of a broken system in order to overcome it by stepping up to a much higher and even more difficult challenge,” he said.

“Make no mistake, I am going to continue to fight, but not in the weeds with the snakes: I aim to fight for you — all of us — as the head of the Department of Education as your next governor.”

