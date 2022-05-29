Local med school graduates 2 locals in 8th class of osteopaths

It took just 25 minutes for Lebanon’s medical school to mint 104 physicians Friday, May 27.

Students lined up before a stage under a massive white tent May 27 near Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Northwest. By the time they crossed, university President Robin Farias-Eisner had conferred them with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, and they were professionals.

COMP Northwest returned to in-person graduation ceremonies after two years of coronavirus pandemic-related distancing, graduating its eighth class of osteopaths since the school opened in 2011 as a satellite campus of Pomona, California-based Western University of Health Sciences.

University board Chairperson Elizabeth Zamora described an increasingly diverse medical field and well-rounded class: physicians aged 26 to 50 hailing from all over the U.S., more than half women.

“Graduation is the end of your studies,” she told the outgoing COMP Northwest class. “Commencement is the start of something new.”

Unlike most of her peers, Whitley Nelson was born just across the street at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

The lifelong Lebanite is just one of two in the class of 2022 who will study and practice general surgery. She lives in Albany now, where husband Jerred Nelson is an Oregon State Police trooper, and is set to begin a five-year surgical residency at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

She graduated from East Linn Christian Academy. She began studying nursing at Linn-Benton Community College before finishing her undergrad at Oregon State University.

At a pivotal time in her life, a biology instructor, Steve Skarda, was the first to ask her why not medical school, Whitley Nelson said.

“It was a big lightbulb moment,” she said.

Whitley Nelson applied to osteopathic medicine programs all over the country — far from the mid-Willamette Valley.

“I thought I didn’t just want to pick Lebanon because it was home,” she said. “But it was the best fit.”

Like Nelson, graduate colleague Austin Kleint lived his entire adolescent life in the city of 17,000ish. He, too, graduated from East Linn Christian.

He was deeply involved in Lebanon High School wrestling, first as an athlete then volunteer coach, and he’s living in the "same house my grandpa built,” he said.

Kleint watched fields on the north side of Lebanon fill in with clinics, a hotel and one of Oregon’s two medical schools.

“That’s around the same time I found out I want to be a doctor,” Kleint said.

But unlike Nelson, Kleint said he leaves more up to action and chance than meticulous lists. He applied for just one school, COMP Northwest.

“It’s all according to plan, but I never planned anything,” Kleint said. “I just did it. God blessed me immensely.”

Kleint said he’ll practice pediatric medicine in a residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He credits his interest in pediatric practice with his childhood doctor and medical school mentor, Lebanon physician Dana Kosmala.

Interim university provost, Oregon campus vice president and COMP Northwest dean Paula Crone reminded the students they’d had a tough four years since the class put on its white coats in 2018.

She encouraged students to seek wellness in their practice and use their heads and hearts as well as their hands, to remember compassion despite a couple years of med school which included record-setting wildfires and one of the deadliest ever pandemics.

“At the end of every thought, of every action, every decision, there is your patient,” Crone said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

