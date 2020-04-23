Linn-Benton kindergarten registration pivots online due to pandemic

School is out, but kindergarten registration is still a go.
May 1 is the first day parents in the area can sign their kids up for kindergarten at elementary schools. But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, what would typically be an in-person process has moved online.
"One of the highlights for our elementary staff is to personally welcome kindergarten families into our district," said Corvallis School District Assistant Superintendent Melissa Harder. "This year’s school closure and stay home order from Gov. Brown require that we move this process online this spring, in anticipation of welcoming our kindergarten students and families into our school buildings next fall.”
Parents of Corvallis children who will be 5 years old as of Sept. 1 can find registration information at https://bit.ly/CSDKinder or by calling 541-766-4857.
Children in Albany must also be 5 years old as of Sept. 1. Parents can find information on registering their child on the Greater Albany Public Schools district website at Albany.k12.or.us. Like the Corvallis district, GAPS has moved its process online. The district office can be reached at 541-967-4501.
"Kindergarten should be a good experience for students and a positive introduction to school," an announcement from the district read. "Students do best when they are prepared socially and academically to start school."
In Corvallis, parents may mail documents showing proof of age, address and immunizations to their neighborhood school's office. School office staff will call parents to confirm enrollment after the necessary information is received. GAPS also asks that parents be prepared to produce documents related to the child's age, immunization status and the family's address.
CSD officials advised that Franklin K-8 School is not yet open to transfers for the upcoming school year. Information for families intending to transfer a child to another school will available in mid-June.
GAPS has provided information on its website for parents on how to ready their child for kindergarten and also provided an informational sheet on what students will learn in class.
All other grades in GAPS can register online beginning Aug. 1.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
