Linn-Benton Community College has announced it will eliminate two programs and six staffing positions, as well as implement a 6% tuition increase for the 2023-24 school year.

President Lisa Avery said these tough decisions were made as a result of the state’s disinvestment in community colleges. Both state funding and enrollment have been on a downslide for the past 10 years, she said.

“The board’s concern is making sure that the college, for generations to come, is thriving,” Avery said. “We will rebound, but we will have to make sure that we make these cuts so that we can have a healthy financial picture going forward.”

The criminal justice and computer science programs will be eliminated at the end of the 2024-25 academic year, giving currently enrolled students two years to complete their degrees. The budget cuts include eliminating all of the degrees and certificates offered in these programs.

Avery said she and the board tried to make the reductions in areas that would have the least impact on students. The criminal justice and computer science programs either have lower enrollments than other degrees, or they are offered elsewhere.

“In general, we are trying to make sure that we stay open and sustainable to serve our communities,” she said. “Part of our focus is going to be, what does LBCC offer that you can’t get anywhere else or online?”

For example, the X-ray technician program and the transfer program with Oregon State University are opportunities students are unlikely to receive elsewhere.

If and when enrollment picks up, Avery said, she wants the college to remain vibrant when students are ready to return.

Additionally, the college will reduce its three full-time librarians on the Albany campus. The accredited librarian will remain, and the library will remain fully operational, but these reductions will take place in June.

The Adult Basic Skills program will be redesigned to operate with less budget by moving the program, grant management and support services to additional division staff. Six open positions across the college will not be filled and will be reevaluated this fall.

Avery said the college’s three main sources of revenue are a combination of property tax, state assistance and tuition revenue. While the property tax has remained stable, the state continuously has been disinvesting in community colleges, and enrollments during and after the pandemic have been “volatile.”

She acknowledged that state representatives do understand and appreciate community colleges, even if they are not sufficiently funding the institutions.

“They have a lot of competing priorities, so I have empathy for the Legislature,” Avery said. “There are many more needs than there are dollars at this point.”

Last year, expenditures exceeded revenues by $4 million; this year, the college expects an operating loss of almost $3 million, according to an email sent to LBCC staff Wednesday, March 15.

If the state decides to allocate more money to community colleges this spring, Avery said the tuition increase will hopefully come down to 4 or 4.5%. She realizes that a 6% increase will be tough on students, but if there’s no change in funding, the 6% increase will remain.

“The focus is on protecting instruction at all costs so that students have all of the chances that they deserve to get the programs that they want,” Avery said.

In 2019, the college experienced similar circumstances and cut the horticulture program and several positions. It also enacted a 7% tuition hike that year. Then in 2021, a planned 8% increase was later reduced to 3.5% bump.

