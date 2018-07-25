LEBANON — Teachers in the Lebanon Community School District will get a funding boost for their projects for the next decade, thanks to a former board member.
Russ McUne, who represented Zone 1 on the Lebanon School Board from 2008 through March 2018, wrote a letter to the district saying he and his wife, Dawn, want to help the Lebanon School Foundation.
Board Chairman Tom Oliver read the letter into the record at the board's meeting July 17.
McUne said he and his wife will donate $2,000 a year to the foundation each year for 10 years, to be used for $500 teacher grants. He asked for the first four grants to go to Sarah Haley at Riverview Elementary School, Julie Mcauley-Ragan at Hamilton Creek School, Kelly Tedeschi for her work in Trauma Informed Practices at Pioneer School, and Sonya Clark Hostetter in special education.
"Each year after the first year, it is up to the Foundation/administration to determine who the grants go to. But I would like the $2,000 spent each year," he wrote. "The mini grants should not go away with an administration change."
McUne said in the decade he served on the board, he especially loved participating in graduation ceremonies, handing out diplomas and hearing stories from teachers about specific students.
"My second favorite thing was hearing how teachers would use $500 from the Lebanon School Foundation for their classroom," he wrote. "I was amazed at the ingenuity of the teachers and the things they came up with."
McUne's letter also thanked the community "for the years of support, encouragement, and yes, even the helpful criticism."
Oliver returned the thanks. "We appreciate Russ' service and the contributions he and Dawn will continue to make to make this district a better place," he said.
