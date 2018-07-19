LEBANON — The Lebanon School Board kicked off its search for a new superintendent and ratified a contract reopener with teachers as part of its new year Tuesday.
Board members usually meet Thursday nights but have been working around various members' schedules. Their next meeting, 6 p.m. Aug. 7, is also a Tuesday, but after that, meetings are expected to resume their regular schedule of the second Thursday of the month.
Meetings are held at the Santiam Travel Station, 750 S. Third St., and are open to the public.
At Tuesday's meeting, Tom Oliver was re-elected as board chairman and Nick Brooks as vice chairman as part of the annual reorganization.
The Lebanon Community School District will be under the direction of Bo Yates as interim superintendent while the school board seeks a replacement for Rob Hess. Under a unanimous vote Tuesday, Yates will receive an extra $10,000 this year for his additional work.
Hess resigned, effective July 1, through an agreement with the board that was approved 3-1 during a June 14 special session.
Oliver said he could not give particulars about Hess' resignation, saying only that the decision came after the board began its evaluation process. He said board members submitted comments individually about Hess' work as part of that evaluation, and Hess then met with Oliver to discuss them. The special session was scheduled after that meeting.
On Tuesday, the board accepted recommendations from a superintendent ad hoc committee on the process and timeline the district should follow on hiring a new superintendent.
Committee members recommended hiring a search consultant and then taking at least three months after that to accept and screen applications, select and interview semifinalists, and hold finalist interviews and deliberations.
The committee recommends a list of "non-negotiables" for its next superintendent, including a person who is an effective communicator, has integrity and high moral standards, and holds employees, students, parents and the community in equal value.
The person must be a good listener, collaborate well, be "transparent" and communicate effectively through both the written and spoken word.
Board members on Tuesday accepted the recommendations and dismissed the committee, agreeing 5-0 to begin the search for a consultant.
In other business Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to to adopt a contract reopener with the Lebanon Education Association, which restructures salaries for both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.
The contract equalizes the amount of money between steps to $1,400 each and sets a cost of living range of 3.74 to 5.85 percent for this year and 3.25 percent across the board for next year.
The LEA ratified the contract earlier this week.
