When Susana Arroyo Burdett started working at Colonia Paz, an affordable housing complex in Lebanon, she noticed groups of women walking to and from their apartments early in the morning. Later in the day, the women would be out again.

"I wonder why they leave so many times," Burdett, the complex's community builder and engagement director, recalled thinking.

She assumed these women, who would return red in the cheeks from their walks, were simply exercising. She was wrong. She soon learned they were routinely walking their children to and from school.

It's not exactly like the schools are around the corner.

A long haul for some

Cascades Elementary, where many of Colonia Paz' elementary students attend, is 1.6 miles away and a half-hour walk. Lebanon High School is 1.7 miles away from the complex.

The Lebanon Community School District's bus route didn't include a bus stop at Colonia Paz for the 2022-23 school year, though officials plan to add one for fall.

With many Colonia Paz parents without cars and some who can't drive, walking to school or to the nearest bust stop — 15 minutes away — had been the only option this past year for many students living at the new housing development.

For Teresita Padilla, who moved to Colonia Paz three months ago and spoke through an interpreter, the commute for her daughter Adriana to Lebanon High last spring was a constant source of anxiety.

When Padilla was living in Vancouver, she said she could look out her window to see when the bus arrived. At Colonia Paz, she couldn't wait with her teenage daughter at the nearest bus stop because she had to take her other child to Seven Oaks Middle School.

Weather was also a concern for parents like Fabiola Galindo, a mother of three living at Colonia Paz. She has two school-aged children, one 12-year-old and one 9-year-old, who will be attending Lebanon schools in the fall.

Speaking through an interpreter, she worried about them walking back and forth to school on hot days — and wet ones.

The toll of the trek

Sara Alvarado Torres, 16, who lives at Colonia Paz, knows long commutes can be exhausting even with a vehicle.

She moved with her single mother to Lebanon in January but chose to continue her sophomore year at South Albany High School — a nearly 25-minute drive. Before the move, Torres said her mother had time to drive her to school before work.

This year, she said her mother would arrive at work with only minutes to spare after dropping her off, and both would get home around 6 p.m.

"I had a few hours to shower and do my homework," Torres said, adding that her grades began to drop as a result.

"Me and my mom would really only be home to sleep," she said.

Altogether, there are 89 students ages 6 to 18 living at Colonia Paz, according to Burdett.

The complex was built by the Farmworker Housing Development Corp. and the first buildout was completed in 2022. It currently houses 24 farmworker families, with 116 other low-income families living in a separate apartment block.

The push for change

Burdett got the school district to put Colonia Paz on the bus route for next fall. This was after a month's long back-and-forth with the district and an appearance before the Lebanon City Council last week.

One of the concerns was about whether there would be enough room for the buses to maneuver through the property safely, the district's transportation director, Maggi Estes, said.

Through email exchanges with Estes, Burdett said she explained the roundabout at Colonia Paz was big enough to accommodate a school bus and assured her cars wouldn't park in the area to block access.

Estes said she eventually sent a school bus driver to test the roundabout and drove down herself.

"My driver was very comfortable with what it looked like," Estes said, adding that the driver informed her stopping at Colonia Paz would serve the school bus route better.

According to Estes, she finalized the new route last Monday, July 10. The only problem: She didn't tell Burdett. According to both Burdett and Estes, their last email correspondence was on May 23.

The district's superintendent's office sent an email to Burdett on June 21, according to executive secretary Jessica Woody, saying Burdett would receive an update about the bus route in July.

After not hearing back from Estes for over a month, and with no update from the district when July rolled around, Burdett decided to lobby the Lebanon council.

"I'm here to beg you to consider my high school students who need to walk 40 minutes to get to school, and then hang around all day long with wet shoes," Burdett told council members through an interpreter, Wednesday, July 12.

While the Lebanon City Council has no authority over school district bus routes, which they noted to Burdett, Councilor Michelle Steinhebel, who represents the Colonia Paz area, offered to be a conduit between Burdett and school officials at the district's school board meeting the following night.

"If what you're saying is accurate, that does seem like a really long way for students to walk, and there's certainly a safety issue with that," Steinhebel said.

However, there would be no need to attend the next school board meeting, because the following morning, Burdett said the district notified her that Colonia Paz had been added to the bus route.

Estes said she learned about Burdett's appearance at the council meeting that same morning after Interim Superintendent Jennifer Meckley called her. She said she immediately emailed Meckley to tell her the route had been approved.

"There was no malintent by any stretch of the imagination. I just got too busy," Estes said, admitting she had dropped the ball on communication.

Sara Alvarado Torres, who will be a junior at Lebanon High School next fall and who will be taking more AP classes, said the new bus stop at Colonia Paz means more breathing room and time to watch her grandmother and dog when she comes home after school.

"I'm just really grateful that I get to have more time to do my work and focus on my grades," Torres said.

While the back-and-forth with the district was difficult for her, Burdett said is deeply thankful the district is recognizing the needs of the Colonia Paz population.

"This is special for us," she said.

