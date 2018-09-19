Linn-Benton Community College is known as the Roadrunners because of its status as a commuter college. But on Wednesday at Welcome Day, the animal of choice was the cow.
New and returning students who came out for the annual college experience event were told to watch for people dressed as cows wearing signs saying, "Ask me about Moo-dle."
The name, an an acronym for "Modular Object-Oriented Dynamic Learning Environment," is the community college's online educational platform. Students often have trouble figuring out how it works, so part of Welcome Day involved cow recruiters who asked students moo-ve to various training sessions.
The college's bookstore even got in on the theme, hiding 100 tiny plastic cows around campus for students to find. Lucky searchers were rewarded with milkshakes for each cow returned.
Austin Bendele was one of those. The 18-year-old Albany man will start classes at LBCC on Monday and plans to study education. He and friend Sage Bodily, a fellow 2018 South Albany High School graduate, came to Welcome Day to participate in "Destination Graduation" — a "How to College class," Bodily quipped — and figured they'd stay for the activities.
Bendele spotted the little plastic cow figure just outside McKenzie Hall, sitting atop the button that opens a disabled-accessible door. He thought it was funny to see the toy there, and initially just passed it by.
"We were just walking around and looking for our classes. We saw this little tiny cow, and I was really, really confused," he said, laughing.
On learning it was worth a milkshake, Bendele and his friends doubled back to see if it happened to still be there. It was. "My cow!" Bendele shouted, sprinting to successfully capture the toy.
Classes start Monday for all branches of LBCC. In the meantime, Bendele, Bodily and more than 500 other new and returning students found plenty of other things to enjoy Wednesday at Welcome Day: free pizza, a resource fair featuring clubs and organizations, and a chance to meet with academic advisers before the year begins.
This is the second year for the Advisory Meet and Greet, said Rob Camp, career and advising support specialist. The idea was to connect students with their advisers so they can put faces with names and set up their first appointments.
In past years, Camp said, the college has found that by the time students think about connecting with an adviser, they are several weeks into their first year of school and may already have run into unexpected challenges.
Early meetings "put them on the pathway," Camp said. "Our college is very serious about trying to get students on the pathway to success."
Leslie Hammond, dean of Academic Foundations, said all of Welcome Day is geared to that same end.
Searching for toy cows, along with a scavenger hunt for "passport" stamps, helps students find their way around campus, she said. The courtyard fair is a way to get a look at lots of resources all at the same time. And people dressed as cows — well, whose attention wouldn't be caught by that?
"The intention is to make it fun, but also orient them to campus before the first day of class," Hammond said.
The college's efforts appear to be working. LBCC racked up a fall-to-winter retention rate of 79 percent last year for students new to the college.
"Our hope is that by getting to them early, getting to them quickly, they have the support they need immediately," Hammond said. "We want to throw help in front of them before they even need it."
LBCC's Benton Center will hold a Welcome Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2.