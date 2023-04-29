With entire departments, programs and positions being slashed — including nearly half of Linn-Benton Community College's faculty of color — due to budget cuts, some educators are doubting the future of the institution's reputation as an inclusive place to learn.

“When you cut 46% of people of color, you’re sending the wrong message,” said Sisi Virasak, a computer science instructor who has been teaching for 12 years.

Virasak is one of several casualties of the college’s budget cuts, which President Lisa Avery attributed to the state’s disinvestment in community colleges. Both state funding and enrollment have been on a downslide for the past 10 years, which Avery said has forced community colleges to look in the mirror and consider their role going forward.

“The hard truth is that LBCC can’t be everything for everyone, and we need to be strategic about what areas we are cutting,” she said. “In collaboration with a number of staff, I made these decisions, and I stand by them.”

The LBCC Faculty Association alleges that the administration violated its full-time contract by not including faculty members in the decision-making process. According to the contract, the association may present alternative solutions to budget shortfalls.

“The fact that the association was unilaterally informed of cuts a few days prior to their announcement suggests that the administration never intended to take alternative suggestions into serious consideration,” Association President Claire Burke said in a statement Friday, April 28.

The college is projecting a revenue shortfall of $4 million over the next two years. As a result, LBCC will reduce its budget by $2.5 million in the 2023-24 academic year, and the other $1.5 million in 2024-25.

Here’s where the cuts are being made and who is affected:

Breaking down the numbers

The criminal justice and computer science programs, including all degrees and certificates offered with the programs, will be eliminated at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

This gives students one more year to complete their degrees, which computer science instructor Joseph Jess said may be difficult for those who take classes part time.

A product of LBCC’s computer systems program himself, Jess said he believes 10%, or maybe 30% if he’s being optimistic, of current computer science students will remain at the college after the program is slashed. Avery guestimates 50% of computer science students will stay enrolled.

Cutting the criminal justice program is forecast to save $160,000, and cutting computer science is forecast to save $612,000. Avery said those numbers were calculated by adding costs and subtracting projected enrollment loss. The gross expenses minus the foregone revenue equal the net savings recognized in the budget.

The college is also getting rid of its three full-time librarians, which means there will no longer be an information literacy instruction program, reference service desk or proper book collection management staffed by trained faculty members.

Richenda Hawkins, a full-time librarian of 17 years, said it is a violation of her contract to transfer full-time faculty work to others who are not trained or qualified to do so.

“Without librarians, it simply won’t get done,” Hawkins said. “That work doesn’t just go away.”

Cutting the librarians is expected to save the college $312,000. The number is similar to the raise LBCC management voted to give themselves — a 4% increase of $310,780 — at a board meeting April 19.

Avery said the board approves these types of cost-of-living-adjustment raises for management and other groups every April, and this year was no exception.

Additionally, there will be cuts made to the Adult Basic Skills program, which brings adults up to speed in reading, learning English and earning their GED. Cuts to this program is forecast to save the college $500,000 over the next two years.

Hawkins, who will be losing her job in June, said making cuts to this program will be “devastating” to the community.

“We are abandoning them all because we have decided that we do not value providing adult basic education,” Hawkins said to the board during a meeting on April 19. “I am ashamed at how they have been treated at this community college, year after year.”

Additional reductions include the closing of the Sweet Home Center, which will save the college $117,000, and the vacancy of one faculty adviser and elimination of four management positions, saving the college $613,000.

In all, these cuts add up to $2.4 million over two years.

Losing diversity

The cuts include getting rid of 46% of LBCC’s faculty members of color. The college faculty is already 90% white.

In her initial communication to the faculty regarding the cuts, Avery acknowledged that it was “especially difficult to make reductions of diverse employees.”

Departments were not singled out for reduction based on diversity data, she added, and the college’s equity-focused mission was considered in the budget reduction process.

David Becker, computer science department chair, said he found Avery’s acknowledgement to be condescending, adding that it felt like the first time he’d been spoken down to in his 22 years at the college.

“You're just talking the talk,” he said. “You're not walking the walk.”

The computer science department has more faculty members of color than any other program at LBCC. But, Avery said, just as departments or areas with high percentages of diverse faculty would never be singled out for reduction, they also could not be excluded from cuts.

The faculty librarians who are being laid off are the only full-time Spanish speakers in the library. The only Spanish speaker left in the library will be a part-time student worker. All remaining library staff will be white.

“We are not the only place that has Spanish speakers, but we’re the main place where a Spanish speaker could come and get help,” Hawkins said in an interview. “That’s a huge problem.”

Libraries are complicated places, she added, and she often has to help people navigate the library’s services in Spanish. After she and the others are gone, she worries people will not be able to access important services.

At the same time, the college is preparing to become what's called Hispanic-Serving Institution. Such a designation, which is only given to colleges where at least 25% of their full-time undergraduate students are Latinx, makes the schools eligible for additional grants.

But without a full-time Spanish speaker in the library — where people go for help and information — Hawkins said none of this makes sense.

Tough decisions

Part of the reason this year’s budget is so challenging is because federal funding meant to alleviate impacts from the pandemic is now coming to an end. Those one-time funds, plus the college’s reserves, helped offset shortfalls during the past two years, but they are not part of the ongoing budget.

“For short-term and one-time costs, using those dollars makes sense to plug holes, but they are not sustainable sources of revenue,” Avery said. “While we’re grateful for the emergency relief funds, as they dissipate, we’re left with significant shortfalls.”

Avery testified in Salem alongside an LBCC student last week, asking for $855 million for Oregon’s community colleges, plus a one-time $50 million allocation to help bridge the gap as colleges adjust to the new economic reality. She said she hopes to lower the proposed 6% tuition increase if LBCC receives substantial funding assistance.

Avery and other administrators met with leadership from the full-time faculty association and classified association — the union representing nonteaching employees — before the reductions were announced.

She said employees also had an opportunity to submit ideas for possible savings, but that contradicts with the association’s stance they were excluded from such decisions.

“I am ultimately charged with the responsibility of keeping LBCC as a vital community service for generations to come,” Avery said, “and to be able to serve those future generations, we are going to have to continue to make tough decisions.”

Community impact

These cuts affect more than those being laid off, the computer science department chair said. Students, businesses and neighboring community colleges will feel the impact as well.

“You're going to do away with the program that has allowed students to get livable wages and be hired without all the debt of college or a four-year institution,” Becker said.

Most of the computer science graduates already have full-time jobs by the time they graduate, often employed by local tech companies, school districts or the college itself. The classes are completely full, Virasak said, and these programs are now more important than ever given cyberattacks in an increasingly technology-driven society.

“I’m just speechless,” she said. “This disrupts the workflow, which disrupts all the classes for the students who are trying to figure out where they want to go. It’s a mess.”

Avery said her reduction decisions were based on programs that either had low enrollment or were offered elsewhere. While computer science is offered at other nearby community colleges, and at Oregon State University, Virasak said many of her students chose to attend LBCC because it was a better fit for them.

What’s even more important is the work the students do outside the classroom, Virasak said.

Cooperative work experience provides students the opportunity to get paid for work while they are earning their degree. She connects with local high school students who are interested in computer science and enrolls them in courses to help them get a head start.

“The first time I taught a class I saw the light,” she said. “To see the impact that you have on people in a classroom is very profound. I feel like I have the ability to transform lives and to better someone’s life.”

Ever since she found out she’d be losing her job, Virasak has felt unmotivated to go to work. She said she has lost faith in the leadership.

“It’s hard to do my job,” she said. “But I am committed to our students, and I’m focused on their success and making sure that they graduate.”

