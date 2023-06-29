A college library with almost no librarians? After a series of budget cuts and slashed programs at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany the number of librarians has shrunk. To one.

A department that once had three full-timers, two part-timers and a boss is now just the boss.

June 15 was many of the librarians’ last day. It was a time of reflection and lamentation.

More than just a hub for literacy, research and knowledge for students, the decision to include librarians in the recent staff cuts will shake the community at large, they say.

In March, Linn Benton Community College administration announced budget cuts and the slashing of whole programs, including the computer science and criminal justice degrees. Nearly half of the staff and faculty affected are people of color.

Among them are the school’s librarians. These particular cuts have raised concerns over the future of the school’s accessibility to Spanish-speakers, its efforts to improve literacy and the impact it could have on other libraries in Linn County.

On Monday, June 26, the school’s Board of Education heard from a teacher union leader who said the majority of her colleagues were concerned about losing subject matter experts and longtime school boosters.

“I hope you will not discount the importance of your input as you identify the needs of the community,” said Claire Burke, faculty association president. “I hope you might consider those brave faculty voices who spoke up with their concerns.”

Commenters were unequivocal in a letter from the Oregon Library Association’s anti-racism committee.

“It is our conclusion that the personnel and service cuts by Linn-Benton Community College are racist in nature,” the letter reads.

The association asserts more than nine in 10 of Linn-Benton’s teachers are white.

The LBCC board moved ahead with proposed cuts, approving a fiscal biennium of measures meant to keep the school’s budget buoyed above reserve funds.

“We think it’s a fair budget,” said Sheldon Flom, a vice president in charge of the school’s finances.

Those left behind in the cuts say it was an odd move for an institution whose motto is “we’re dream developers.”

Final hours

Just before graduation earlier this month, there was a stillness in the air at Linn-Benton Community College. Students were few and far between throughout the halls and classrooms already were shuttered for the summer.

But inside the library, there was still work to be done. Because, by the time this article is published, four out of five librarians will be gone. And after August, the only librarian will be the learning center director, an administrative position that oversees the library.

“It doesn’t make sense to run a library without librarians,” said now-former LBCC librarian Richenda Hawkins.

Inside the campus library, poetry hangs in scrolls from the wall. Glossy new covers and the cracked spines of well-used books line the shelves and sit stacked in bins, and signs written in both English and Spanish hang at desks and entrances.

The details were carefully curated, organized and created by the school’s five librarians.

Hawkins has built her life around books. As a child she would stay up until the wee hours of the morning under the covers with a flashlight in hand, unable to put down the “Chronicles of Narnia.” She has worked in several academic libraries before her 17-year stint at LBCC, she said.

What librarians do

Hawkins combed through the aisles of books and computers with ease, her miniature book earrings dangling with her movements. For 17 years Hawkins has stood at the reference desk, helping people locate books, sifting through databases, buying new books and even teaching in classrooms at LBCC.

But in the last days before her contract ended, she was transferring emails, organizing the library’s data and trying to tie up loose ends.

Librarians in movies may be depicted totting book carts and shushing people who talk too loud. But librarian Bryan Miyagishima wants people to know that his job is, well was, a lot more complicated than that.

Essentially, librarians are master researchers with master’s degrees.

A former history school teacher, Miyagishima, said his favorite part of his job was getting to teach students about how to comb databases to find the information they need to complete research papers.

Librarians also help students save money, he said. At LBCC, they created a system for students to check out free e-books instead of paying, likely saving them millions of dollars, Miyagishima estimated.

He believes librarians also have a role to play in the retention of students and their success, he said.

The budget cuts have spurred reflection. Hawkins wishes the community was more involved with the college’s vision for the future and formation of its priorities and goals.

Why the cuts?

President Lisa Avery said that the cuts were made because of the state’s disinvestment with community colleges, she said.

The school entered the biennium needing to make about $4 million of reductions, Avery said in an interview. No matter which choice she made, there was going to be an impact.

“Our librarians served our community well, and this decision was made without malice,” she said by phone.

Avery said she tried to gauge what would be the least possible harm to students, and that diversity and inclusion were kept in mind. She said she also considered how to protect what was unique to LBCC, such as the nursing or welding programs.

Six months before the cuts were announced, Avery said administrators consulted with faculty union leadership, classified union leadership and part-time union leadership

“At the end of the day, there were decisions, and I stand by them,” she said.

And while 46% of affected staff were people of color, she said that the equity of the student body was of a higher priority than that of the faculty.

She acknowledged that the optics didn’t look good, but that the cuts were made to the programs, not targeted against individuals.

“We have tried to make steps to hire and retain more ethnically diverse faculty, and we will continue to do so in years to come,” she said.

If more funding was available from the state, Avery says she would use it to keep tuition as low as possible, and once enrollment was stronger, the programs might be built back up, she said.

“I’m hopeful we will be able to lower tuition,” she said.

Linn-Benton’s board approved a 5% tuition hike Monday, an increase of about $6.40 or total $138.5 charged for each credit-hour of instruction.

Vice President Flom told the education board on Monday that the prospect of suspended funding in the frozen Legislature — Republican Senators walked off the job for 1 1/2 months — for was “eye-opening.”

“We wouldn’t have been able to pay the bills,” Flom said. “From a management perspective, that is really scary.”

Flom said the school would fall below $1 million in reserve funds in one month without state funds, burning through savings not quickly replenished.

Concerns

With three full-time and two part-time positions eliminated at the library, the service will be transitioning from a faculty-librarian-run library to a library-director-run model.

The current library director will not be changing titles, Avery said.

The library and learning center director is an administrative role, not really an on-the-floor for the day-to-day interactions, Miyagishima said.

And although there are still classified staff — noncredentialed employees — and the library director to oversee librarian duties, Miyagishima worries about what will slip through the cracks.

“When links start to break and emails go unanswered, people will notice,” he said.

He also worries that students will not have the media and information literacy needed to find good credible sources of information, he said. Having those research skills fights against disinformation online, he said.

Looking back on her teaching career, LBCC instructor Pam McLagan said she doesn’t know what she would have done without the librarians’ assistance, especially for her writing courses. Librarians would recommend materials that were “customized” to her assignments, she said.

“It was so incredibly helpful to have,” McLagan said.

The fate of another program weighs in the air, the Linn Libraries Consortium. The program makes it so that books at the LBCC library are available through the other libraries in Linn County.

It’s something that serves the whole community, Hawkins said.

Albany Public Library Director Eric Ikenouye isn’t sure what the partnership will look like now, but he’s hopeful the program will still be in place, he said.

Over the years he’s worked as an LBCC librarian, he said.

“It’s hard to see good librarians lose their jobs, but I also understand how tight budgets are,” he said.

Hawkins is worried about the state of the college’s collection. Managing a collection is a very purposeful process, she said. You always have to be thinking about what there needs to be more of, and considering diversity and variety.

Hawkins is especially proud of the collection of indigenous languages at the library. It’s probably the most extensive in the area — maybe even the state, she said.

But without the training to think about collections holistically, Hawkins worries the collection won’t be as diverse.

When collections are only patron-driven, the end product is based on individual wants or needs rather than looking at a subject holistically, she said.

She also worries about the accessibility of the library, after the only Spanish speakers have been cut.

For Spanish speakers

At the library, signs hang below desks and label shelves with both Spanish and English script.

About 5% of transactions in the library have been conducted in Spanish, Hawkins said.

Now that Hawkins and the only other Spanish-speaking staffers at the library have been cut, she worries how some students will navigate resources.

“They have cut every Spanish speaker out of the library,” Hawkins said.

Helping Spanish speakers connect with online resources also helped bridge probably one of the biggest barriers students face. Assessing emails, log-in systems and student sites increased “digital literacy,” Hawkins said.

Their work at Linn-Benton to to reach people who speak Spanish has been recognized The State Library of Oregon.

People who are Latino make up about one in 10 of the population in Linn County. About 7.6% of Linn County residents 5 and older speak Spanish at home, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures.

But actual numbers may be higher. The Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism Committee of the Oregon Library Association asserts as many as 20% of the people in Linn-Benton’s service area are Latino.

The committee penned a letter to LBCC administrators in reaction to the news at Linn-Benton.

“It is impossible for OLA EDIAR committee members to reconcile your staff cuts with this definition,” the letter reads.

President Avery said that while it was an asset, “being a Spanish speaker is not a librarian’s job description.”

Avery said they have done work to become a Spanish-serving institution and have doubled down on efforts to connect with Spanish-speaking families by creating a new faculty position, she said.

A ‘vulnerable’ population

Hawkins combed through the bins of literacy books with pride. Selecting and organizing the colorful bins of adult literacy materials is the magnum opus of her 17 years at LBCC library.

The Linn Benton Literacy Project was created to improve literacy in adults, working closely with the Adult Basic Skills Program — which is also facing significant cuts.

By fall the Adult Basic Skills Program will have eight fewer classes compared to last fall’s 38 courses, ABS Department Chair Joyce Thompson-Graham said.

It’s a department already feeling the squeeze: The numbers in part-time staff and faculty have dwindled since 2019, going from 29 to 18, Thompson-Graham said.

“The program is being gutted,” she said.

Working closely with the library, the program aims to provide access to resources for people with low literacy skills and non-English speakers working to learn English. It also is where adults can earn their GEDs, she said.

The program’s students are some of the library’s most loyal patrons, she said. They are often the ones requesting help with computers or seeking help from the Spanish-speaking library faculty, she said.

Thompson-Graham was really proud of the program. It had high pass rates and received state recognition. Other programs looked to hers as a success story, she said.

Now, she worries about the future of the program, when offerings are smaller and instructors are limited. There are already waitlists.

Classes going forward may look very different, Thompson-Graham said. People at all skill levels will be working together in the classroom instead of the more individualized instruction of the program’s past, she said.

And instead of four separate subjects taught separately, the topics will be compiled together in in the classroom, she said. Studies have shown that approach isn’t as effective, she said.

Meanwhile, students have already started inquiring about GED programs at other community colleges because they don’t have faith it will survive, she said.

“It’s hurting our most vulnerable population,” Thompson-Graham said, students of color and economically disadvantaged.

Just about 50% of the Adult Basic Skills program student population identifies as people of color and roughly 60% identify as having a home language other than English, Thompson-Graham said.

So not only did the budget cuts affect the diversity of staff and faculty, but they directly impact the students, she said.

“It’s heartbreaking. We have worked hard together to build this system that supports our community,” she said, a strain in her voice.

Avery said she didn’t have the details on how classes may change next year because she was still finalizing the details.

“We will have to downsize the services we provide, and we are still trying to figure out what that looks like. But that’s a population we can’t walk away from,” she said.

Avery referred to the program as “mission critical” because the population depends on the college, she said.

Moving on

Librarian Scott Gallagher-Starr has gotten good at reading faces. Before a student even comes towards him, he can tell if they need help. The librarians are really in touch with the community, he said.

Then there’s the emotional component to the job he just lost, he said, reflecting fondly every time a student returned to tell him they got an A on the research paper with which he helped.

Nearly every day, there was something rewarding that happened that made it feel like their jobs mattered, Hawkins said.

“I love libraries and I love my work, and I would have stayed here,” she said.

Staff writer Alex Powers contributed to this report.







