Linn-Benton Community College started its 51st fall term Monday with a record number of automotive and diesel students and a desire to expand on local partnerships for the future.
Bryan Schiedler, department chairman of Transportation Technology, said the college used to have just one diesel class of first-year students, which held about 20 people. That's doubled to 40, with a second instructor added to handle the demand.
Automotive classes at the Advanced Transportation Technology Center, part of the LBCC Lebanon branch, were designed with 18 first-year students in mind, but even that is up past 20, Schiedler said. Second-year students number about 24.
"The industry is growing," he said. "Everyone is looking for qualified people, for sure. There's definitely a shortage in the industry."
Roommates Garrett House, 18, of Albany and Garrett Huddy, 20, formerly of California, are a part of the second-year diesel group and already looking forward to joining the industry.
House is affiliated with the truck dealer Papé Kenworth and Huddy with John Deere. Both companies are helping the students with college costs, then paying them for work done in their shops over the summer, then hiring them on completion of their degrees.
Huddy said a friend referred him to John Deere for a job initially, and the company said it wanted him to head north for certification through LBCC's program. "It's like, sure, love it, why not?" he said.
LBCC is proud of those partnerships and looking for more, especially locally, Schiedler said. It's something that will become increasingly necessary as the nation's shortage of qualified technicians decreases.
House and Huddy's classes will take place at the ATTC in Lebanon, but the roommates live in Albany and made sure they made a stop by the bookstore as part of the first day of the term.
The multiple hardback tomes required for the diesel program will set them back a good $500 each — they can't share, either; everyone in the program is supposed to have his own — but they're worth it, Huddy said. "They're stocked full of great stuff; they really are."
Also in line for new books Monday morning were Hannah Neuschwander, 20, of Harrisburg, a third-year pre-med student, and Alyssa Vedus of Corvallis, 22, a senior at Oregon State University taking pre-veterinary classes.
Both students said they were at LBCC at least in part because of the opportunity to dual-enroll both at the community college and OSU — another partnership LBCC has worked hard to develop.
Neuschwander plans to transfer to the four-year university when she's finished. As for Vedus, "Classes are just cheaper here, so I'm taking physics here."
The first of its kind in the state, the partnership between the two educational institutions is celebrating its 20th year. Now called the Degree Partnership Program, it began in fall term of that year for undergraduates in agricultural science, business and engineering, and soon expanded to include all majors.
Students who take advantage of dual enrollment have to fill out just one application and then have access to resources at both colleges. They can combine credits for financial aid and transfer credits to OSU to earn a four-year degree.
Numbers are down a bit from last year, said Katie Winder, the college's dean of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, "but it continues to be a very popular program with about 1,600 students registered this term at LBCC. Our leading majors are engineering and business, with biology and liberal arts close behind.
"The DPP program is an amazing way for students to get a high quality education and reap the benefits of both OSU and LBCC while keeping it affordable," she added.
The partnership drew Kala Baldwin, a first-year student from Halfway, Oregon, who came to LBCC to study biology.
"Financially, it was the better option, and I can dual-enroll with OSU with the same level of education as the four-year," she explained.
It's nice to have smaller classes and more one-on-one attention at a community college, too, Vedus said. But the financial benefits of more affordable classes are critical when you're facing a career that costs pretty much the same as a regular medical school but won't pay nearly as much.
"Just add it to my debt, don't worry," the Corvallis resident sighed, lugging some $350 in textbooks to the front counter. "I'll probably be in debt till my 60s."