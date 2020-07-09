International students face deportation, visa denial as universities switch to online models

F-1 students are those who attend traditional academic institutions, while M-1 students are typically in vocational programs, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Both types of visas have differences in benefits, including whether student visa-holders may take a vacation to their home country, transfer between programs, what types of employment they can seek and how long they can remain in the U.S.

“The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States,” ICE announced. “Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status.”

ICE specified that F-1 students going to universities with “normal in-person classes” may continue to do so based on pre-existing regulations, and they’re only allowed a maximum of three credit hours (typically a single course) of online instruction.