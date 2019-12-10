GAPS works on guiding statement

Greater Albany Public Schools is in the middle of creating a strategic plan in a bid to receive millions in state funding.
On Monday, the board discussed possible mission and belief statements that would help root efforts and serve as a guide for the district.
Superintendent Melissa Goff presented the work completed by a task force in its draft form on Monday. It included two options for a belief statement as well as a draft mission statement.
“I think what’s missing is the word education,” board member Eric Aguinaga said of the belief statement drafts.
The options included words like "learning," "growing" and "respecting," but education was not included.
“I just hear Mark Twain in my head, ‘I never let my schooling get in the way of my education,’” Aguinaga said.
The first belief statement draft built the acronym ‘bridges” through the following collection of sentences:
Building lifelong learners. Respecting diverse perspectives. Instructing at the highest quality. Designing aligned systems. Growing through perseverance. Ensuring equitable and genuine engagement. Strengthening social, emotion and physical safety.
The second statement utilized "leaps" in acronym form:
Learning … quality instruction, prepared students for life. Equity … honor diversity, everyone engaged. Alignment … coordinated practices, shared resources. Perseverance … create resilience, overcome adversity. Safety … social emotional, physical.
Goff told the board that the drafts would likely change again before being adopted and welcomed board input.
To draft a mission statement, task force members used a word-cloud exercise and voted on words and phrases. Those were then used to build a statement which read: "Building a bridge to brighter futures through exceptional teaching, inspired learning and equitable opportunities."
Both statements are part of a broader effort to compile a plan that the district must be submitted to the state in order to receive $5 million in additional funding.
District staff will bring updated drafts back to the board at a later date.