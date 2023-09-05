This Tuesday, Sept. 5, marks the beginning of the school year for elementary students (and sixth- and ninth-graders) across the Greater Albany Public Schools district.

But on top of subjects like math and writing, students will also be sharpening their social skills as they reacquaint with peers after the summer break.

Healthy and respectful social interaction is something GAPS leadership is particularly focused on this fall, especially after heightened concern over bias incidents this past school year, according to district officials.

It’s a high priority for Superintendent Andy Gardner, who wants to improve how incidents are reported and how they’re handled by both teachers and administrators.

“I think one of the big barriers we have is just staff confidence to wade into this,” Gardner said.

The push to revamp the district’s bias response, according to the superintendent, was spurred by incidents among students last year, many related to race.

Those incidents revealed GAPS lacked clearly defined protocols for tackling reports, Gardner said, and drew the attention of concerned parents.

Recurring meetings during the 2022-23 school year with the parents of Black students, who expressed frustration with the district’s ill-defined approach, underscored the urgency, Gardner said.

What’s on the books?

In fact, GAPS adopted policy on reporting bias incidents — defined as any “hostile expression of animus” related to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability or nationality — in 2020. Since then, the district has updated the policy twice.

Administrative rules also outline for staff when and how to file a bias report and detail how reports should be resolved: A supervisor is notified of an incident; staff investigate it and decide how to remedy the situation.

Both complainants and respondents can appeal the decision to the superintendent and, if there’s still no resolution, to the school board. The district website also has a page on the subject.

But the issue, according to Gardner, isn’t the policy, which mirrors the Corvallis School District’s reporting procedures; it’s that many teachers, administrators, and nonteaching staff are unfamiliar with how to report or resolve an issue when it occurs, whether it involves a slur, a derogatory drawing or a physical assault.

Plus, each school has different ways of dealing with cases, so there’s inconsistency, Gardner said. In short, there’s district policy on the books but no widely understood protocol for how to implement it.

Patchy reporting

GAPS’ records on incidents also contains, well, gaps.

According to data recently compiled by the district from bias reporting forms, a majority of bias incidents since November 2021 (around 43%) were related to race. Over half of those reports, nearly 54%, involved verbal abuse.

GAPS employees made up the greatest share (40%) of reportees. Parents of students, as a group, were a close second at around 36%.

Additionally, a majority of reports (85%) were made by people who weren’t the primary target of whatever incident was documented.

As for locations, the data showed most reported incidents since November 2021 occurred at North Albany Middle School and Meadow Ridge Elementary, with 11 and 10 reports, respectively. According to the district, however, those numbers, and data from other schools, may include multiple reports of the same incident.

One district graph plotting incident dates, for example, showed four reports of incidents documented on April 12, from this year. It did not specify where the incidents occurred.

It’s also unclear from the compiled data whether each reported incident was made against a staff member or a student.

Either way, the data on hand is likely an undercount, Gardner said, because many staff members haven’t been adequately trained on bias reporting.

Training and communication

Kelsey Nava-Costales, the district’s new executive director of equity, diversity and inclusion, is working to change that.

Earlier this summer at a GAPS staff retreat, which included department heads and school principals, she hosted sessions that included role-playing how to manage bias reports.

“We really just want all of our staff to feel like we have their back, and that they’re not flying blind on this,” she said.

This school year Nava-Costales and her EDI team plan to meet biweekly to review submitted bias reports, identify schools and groups in need of support, and offer those schools and staff additional training.

Responses to bias incidents, she said, won’t just be punitive actions like suspensions.

“We’re trying to reframe things through a restorative lens as well,” Nava-Costales said. That means, for example, working with students — both the complainants and the person accused of bias — to resolve the conflict.

“We want them to understand how their behavior is impacting their peers and how their behavior disrupts their ability to learn and their peers’ ability to learn,” she said.

Restorative practice, the idea of improving and repairing relationships, is something superintendent said he’s trying to make standard practice at the administrative level too.

“Suspension works for some kids, right? There are other kids that look at that and go, ‘I get a day off,’” Gardner said. His goal is to have the parties involved, whether students or staff, find ways to reconcile.

“We have to build an understanding of that philosophy,” he added.

Nava-Costales said contacting parents would also be a high priority, making sure they better understand the district’s procedures around bias incidents and there are direct follow-ups related to specific reports. That outreach will also include listening sessions with different parental groups, she said.

“We want parents to know we take this seriously and that we care about their experience,” she said.

Learning curve

Going forward, Gardner said he wants future reports to better track the severity of each incident, particularly around the language and behavior around incidents of racial bias.

Additionally, the district will begin briefing the GAPS school board on incident reports and trends every two months.

The superintendent, however, acknowledged there would be a learning curve for district staff as they’re better trained to respond and report bias, whether it comes from a student, teacher or administrator.

“The chance of somebody between 6 and 18 years old making a thoughtless comment will not go away overnight,” Gardner added.

However, he said the district was committed to improving staff’s competence and confidence in tackling those issues.

“We have to build in these kids the skill to work in a multicultural community and nation,” he said.