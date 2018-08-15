ALBANY BOND PROJECTS

In May 2017, voters approved the issuance of $159 million in bonds to complete a variety of construction and renovation projects throughout Greater Albany Public Schools.

One of the largest of the projects will be the first phase of a full-scale reconstruction at West Albany High School. That work is expected to start in 2019.

A look at other major projects to date:

Meadow Ridge Elementary School: The school district received its wetland permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in late July, several months later than hoped. The delay pushed opening day from September 2019 to January 2020.

On Monday, members of the Albany School Board agreed unanimously to a change order to Todd Construction for $230,403 to cover the cost of the delay. The change uses the remaining unallocated contingency for the project, meaning it is now expected to come to in at budget rather than under budget.

When completed, the 90,000-square-foot Meadow Ridge School will house up to 600 students and will feature a two-story classroom wing, two gyms, a commons, a media center and a covered play area. It will be a sister campus to Timber Ridge School next door.

Oak Grove Elementary School: The old school at 1500 Oak Grove Drive N.W. has been demolished. The new school should be finished on that campus by fall 2019. Students in second, third and fourth grades will be housed this coming school year at North Albany Elementary School, while fifth-graders from both Oak Grove and NAES will move for the year to North Albany Middle School.

Lafayette Elementary School: This project combines both bond money and general fund dollars. Crews are working on heating and ventilation, bathroom renovation, roof repairs and expansion of the cafeteria to accommodate a larger student population. Work should finish this summer.

Calapooia Middle School: Work involves roofing, seismic upgrades and creating or remodeling spaces to be vocational-technical classrooms. Work is to be completed this summer.

Timber Ridge School: Remodeling several rooms to create more vocational-technical space. Work is to be completed this summer.

Memorial, North Albany middle schools: Work to create or remodel spaces for vocational-technical education should begin next summer.

South Albany High School: Plans include renovated restrooms, upgrades to the school's theater and surrounding spaces, addition of a multipurpose gym space and expansions and improvements to vocational labs. Work was to begin this summer but bids came in higher than anticipated, so the district plans to try again in the fall. Work is to be completed by fall 2020.