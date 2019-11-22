An apparent stomach virus has affected students, teachers and staff at Periwinkle Elementary School, according to an announcement Friday from Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Goff.
A statement released to parents and families noted that the school building will be disinfected over the weekend in anticipation of reopening Monday.
"We also let the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club know," Goff said, "so we have an extra reminder to make sure kids are washing their hands and making healthy choices."
According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms, which may appear within one to three days after infection, can include fever (100 degrees or higher); abdominal cramps and pain; nausea, vomiting or both; diarrhea; and occasional muscle aches or headaches.
The announcement recommended that children and families wash their hands frequently with soap and warm water, washing for 15 to 20 seconds. An alcohol-based hand sanitizer is advised if soap and water aren't available. The spread of germs can be prevented by cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, limiting close contact with sick people, and covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or arm during a cough or sneeze.
"If your child is affected," the announcement continued, "be sure to keep them home until they have been fever-free or not vomited for at least 24 hours to help prevent the spread."
The cause of the stomach virus remains unknown, Goff said.