Greater Albany Public Schools is asking businesses to support school athletics directly, not through third-party vendors.

That's according to a GAPS media advisory issued Thursday, Aug. 24, warning the community not to support "nonaffiliated marketing material" for high schools, with the fall sports season approaching.

The advisory was prompted by a tip this summer from a concerned business owner to the school district about a company called "Spartan Sports," according to the news release.

The company promised to print a business logo on a South Albany High School RedHawks T-shirt for $350. A shirt was sent to the business owner and 100 shirts, with many other Albany business logos, were sent to the high school, according to the media advisory.

Neither GAPS nor SAHS has formal agreements with Spartan Sports or other third-party vendors for clothing sponsorships, according to the district, and the school didn't receive direct financial compensation from Spartan Sports.

GAPS encourages businesses to contact SAHS athletics director Jay Minyard (at 541-967-4522) if they want to donate directly to the high school's athletics' program.