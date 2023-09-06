Wednesday, Sept. 6, wasn't the first day of school for freshmen at Greater Albany Public Schools, who returned to the classroom on Tuesday for a sort-of soft opening.

But Wednesday was the first day for GAPS sophomores, juniors and seniors.

That means the newbies didn't get their first real taste of high school in all its glory until Wednesday.

In many ways, Wednesday was the first real dive into the high school experience for incoming ninth-graders, according to South Albany High School Principal John Hunter.

"Freshman get to kind of see what school's really about today," he said, while welcoming students into the school's cafeteria.

Hunter, who's also the school administrator tasked with overseeing the senior class, said he expects arriving 12th-graders to be campus leaders who set the tone for their underclassmen.

That leadership role might be a bit overblown, according to senior Riah Hewes, considering the freshmen class' size.

"I don't know if we rule anything. I think the freshmen really hold the power," she said, while laughing and pointing to the "massive hordes" of ninth-graders on campus.

According to Hunter, this is the second year with a ninth-grade class greater than 400 students, and he expects SAHS to have a student body just under 1,600 this year.

"Our freshman groups have become bigger and bigger. That's kind of where our growth is," he said.

Logan Angel is one of them. He's excited but nervous for the new year, especially after just leaving junior high.

"It's a whole new game," Angel said, but he's looking forward to seeing friends on a regular basis and taking his college-prep AVID class. The acronym stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination.

Hewes, a senior and aspiring librarian, said she's super-excited to be a librarian aide this year. She's also hyped for her economics class.

"We get to learn about how to actually be adults," said Hewes, who was recently introduced to the complexities of car insurance after buying a truck.

Seniors like Alexis Moreno — a student ambassador for the Upward Bound program which supports incoming, first-generation college students — are also looking toward the future.

But like many others, Moreno is also eager to catch up with friends after the summer break.

Noah Kibler, a SAHS senior, said he's looking forward to seeing old faces in the classroom (and taking on rival West Albany High during baseball season), and fellow senior Marcos Guillen said he's looking forward to seeing his Dungeons and Dragons crew.

There's also lots of work to be done at the administrative level this school year. GAPS is currently working on strengthening its bias reporting protocols, as well as finalizing and unveiling a new policy on the teaching of controversial topics.

But for senior Katy Cantarero, this school year is also about soaking it all in before graduation. She wants to enjoy herself and her remaining time at SAHS, especially after her stressful and over-stretched tenure as a junior.

"I'm very excited to graduate and move on, but I'm also excited for this year and what it brings," she said.