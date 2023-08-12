A closed-door school board meeting lies at the center of multiple ethics complaints filed earlier this year by a GAPS administrator.

Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan, who's currently on administrative leave, filed the complaints against the entire school board as well as a specific member over allegations that the board met improperly behind closed doors, called an executive session, in February.

The ethics cases add to a list of complaints — and now a potential lawsuit — Harlan has lodged against the school district.

An improper meeting?

Harlan filed a complaint with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission on March 2, alleging school board members broke state rules during a Feb. 27 closed-door meeting.

Her problem with the meeting: The board reviewed a list of contract renewals and extensions for GAPS teachers, an out-of-bounds topic for executive sessions, according to her reading of state guidelines.

Harlan further alleged the board approved the contract extensions at the following school board meeting without giving the public access to the list.

Minutes taken from the Feb. 27 meeting show the board did vote to approve those extensions. Additionally, the meeting agenda shows an executive session was scheduled beforehand to consider the hiring of a "public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent."

That topic is fair game under Oregon's executive session law. But what the board was actually doing — reviewing teacher contracts — doesn't fit that particular bill, according to a preliminary report of Harlan's complaint written by commission investigator Hillary Murrieta.

The school district's attorney admits as much.

GAPS attorney Paul Dakopolos said district staff mistakenly cited the wrong provision in Oregon's executive session law when drafting the Feb. 27 agenda, according to Murrieta's report.

He could not be reached for comment.

Dakopolos told Murrieta, in a written response to the complaint, that staff should have cited a provision in the law that allows executive sessions to be held "to consider information or records that are exempt from public inspection."

In this case, Dakopolos said the list of teachers, which Superintendent Andy Gardner recommended the board approve for contract extensions, was considered a confidential document under a separate Oregon statute.

Dakopolos also said that list was provided to the public, and board members had acted in good faith.

In her report, however, Murrieta questioned whether the list could be considered confidential, and recommended the ethics commission investigate the matter further, which they voted to do on June 2.

The complaint against the board was divided into five separate cases for each school board member, including Roger Nyquist, who wasn't at the meeting.

His case was quickly dismissed.

But four other complaints against then-board members Eric Aguinaga and Michael Thompson, along with current board members Brad Wilson and Pete Morse, remain under investigation.

The commission has 180 days from the day it opens an investigation to wrap up a case.

Conflict of interest?

Harlan filed an additional ethics complaint against school board member Morse on Feb. 27.

She alleges Morse didn't declare a conflict of interest when he voted to approve those contract extensions for GAPS teachers, including his wife's.

Harlan alleged Morse benefited financially from the vote.

The commission is also investigating that compliant.

In an email response to the commission investigator, Morse said his actions were covered by the "class exemption" of a state rule regarding conflicts of interest.

That part of the statute holds that any action taken by person in their capacity as a public official isn't a potential conflict of interest if it affects a group of people to the same degree as themselves or a relative.

In this case, Morse cited GAPS teachers as the specific group or "class."

Morse, in his response to the complaint, said his wife was one of 533 district employee contracts the superintendent presented to the board for renewal, and that no one on the list was discussed in detail at the meeting.

Murrieta, who was also tasked with reviewing these allegations, presented her preliminary report on the complaint to commissioners on June 2, recommending an investigation.

While the commission followed her recommendation, the body's chair, Amber Hollister, appeared receptive to Morse's defense.

"This seems like a pretty clear instance of a class exemption," Hollister said, according to an audio transcript of the meeting. "I'm not sure it's worth the commission's resources to investigate further."

Morse, who attended the meeting virtually, told commissioners he felt confident he was protected by the class exception, but added that if he "had thought about it," he would have recused himself from the vote "just to make it easy."

He also questioned Harlan's intent behind the complaint.

"The person who's bringing this complaint is the assistant superintendent. And unfortunately, I think what she was trying to achieve through this is whistle-blower status," Morse alleged.

Morse did not respond to an email request for an interview, and it's unclear what exactly he was meant by "whistle blower status."

Harlan's contract

Harlan has suggested previously to Mid-Valley Media that the ethics complaints she filed against the school board could have influenced the superintendent's recommendation to the board's later in March not to renew her own contract with the district.

The district then put Harlan on administrative leave in April following a workplace complaint.

She declined to be interviewed for this article.

Harlan filed a tort notice against GAPS last month, claiming the district's move to sever ties was retaliation for reports she made about gender bias and a hostile work environment at the end of 2022, in addition to the ethics complaints she filed this spring.