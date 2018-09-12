Albany schools reported a relatively smooth start to the new school year, with a few construction projects still going on and some particularly good reports from West Albany High School.
Tim Mills, interim superintendent for Greater Albany Public Schools, and Susie Orsborn, principal of West Albany High School, gave reports Monday to the Albany School Board for its first meeting since classes began Sept. 4.
Mills said enrollment numbers are still fluctuating and kindergarten, which started Monday, will affect the bottom line, but so far it looks like both elementary and high school figures are slightly lower than expected. Middle school is about on target.
He said students were able to start on time at Calapooia Middle School and at Lafayette and South Shore elementary schools, in spite of extensive bond work there over the summer that isn't quite finished. Board members will tour the work Thursday.
Russ Allen, the district's director of business, said South Shore's main issue was paving for its playground area. Soil conditions weren't right for paving when work was first planned, so the playground couldn't be used during the first week of school. That work is finished now, however, he said.
At Lafayette, which had been scheduled for improvements to restrooms, rooftops, heating and ventilation systems and an expanded cafeteria, almost all the work was done by the start of school, Allen said. A small amount of roofwork hadn't wrapped up and the interior needed some "small fixes," but nothing that delayed class, he said.
Calapooia had the most extensive roofing project, and it's still going on, Allen said. Crews are restricted to work only before and after school so as not to affect students. All the work involves the exterior of the gym and cafeteria.
Paving and striping of the parking lot is also still in the works at Calapooia, Allen said, and the middle school's computer lab needs a few more ethernet ports.
Orsborn said she was excited to start the year at West Albany High School with glowing reports from both The Oregonian and the Portland Business Journal.
In a news story published in August, the Oregonian found West Albany to have the 13th-highest graduation rate in the state, of schools with at least 300 students, for graduates heading to college. The rate of 73.2 percent is just below Corvallis and Crescent Valley's; the two were at ninth and eighth place with 75.5 and 75.6 percent, respectively.
The Portland Business Journal ranked West Albany as No. 16 of the top 50 high schools in Oregon for 2019.
The publication used a study from a group called Niche, which rated schools based on data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors included state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, clubs and activities, resources and facilities, racial and economic diversity, and teacher salaries and survey responses about teachers.
"All the hard work is paying off now, and we're starting to see our name with the top high schools in the state," Orsborn said.