A delay in receiving permission to build in a wetlands area means Albany's new elementary school won't be ready in time for classes to start for the fall 2019.
The newest estimate is for the school to be open for students returning from Christmas break in January 2020, said David McKay of HMK Co., program manager for the construction project.
The Albany School Board has been waiting anxiously for the Department of Environmental Quality and the Army Corps of Engineers to approve a permit application to begin construction of Meadow Ridge Elementary School, which is to be built on a 10-acre parcel next to Timber Ridge School on Timber Ridge Street Northeast.
Greater Albany Public Schools had hoped to receive the permit months ago, but DEQ representatives said the complexity of the project took time.
Construction of the school, fields, parking and bus lanes affects roughly 7.3 acres of wetlands, said Katherine Benenati, spokeswoman for DEQ's Western Region. The project calls for excavating 10,682 cubic yards and placing approximately 17,272 cubic yards of fill material adjacent to the drainage system to Truax Creek.
Benenati said DEQ worked closely with a number of other consultants and agencies, including the school district, the Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to make sure stormwater would be properly managed, treated and discharged to minimize the possibility of later flooding.
Earlier this week, the agency issued a Section 401 water quality certification to let GAPS get started on the school.
"We can’t speak to the school district’s timeline, but we can say that the review process was typical for a project of this size and scope and that we communicated closely with the district and its consultant on the status of the certification throughout the review process," Benenati said.
"Such reviews are quite thorough and typically involve a lot of back-and-forth communication among all parties. This process can often take a year or more."
When completed, the 90,000-square-foot Meadow Ridge School will house up to 600 students and will feature a two-story classroom wing, two gyms, a commons, a media center and a covered play area.
The district filed its application for the permits earlier this spring and held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the school in April.
McKay said the loss of more than four months of potential construction time means the school can't get done by fall 2019 without astronomical overtime costs — and he doubts that time is even available.
"We're going to ask the contractor, what's it going to cost to get done?" McKay told the Albany School Board at its July 16 meeting. "But tradespeople are so busy, we're afraid they don't even have the capacity to do overtime work."
The school is being paid for through proceeds from a $159 million bond measure. It has a budget of $40,050,000, and should stay in that range even with the delay, according to Russ Allen, business director for Greater Albany Public Schools.
"We had estimated that we would end up under budget by $180,000. We are no longer estimating a savings, but believe that any additional costs associated with the delay can be covered within project contingencies," he wrote in an email to the Democrat-Herald. "In other words, we do not (at this time) expect a need for additional budget."
Allen said work will begin as soon as the district receives the necessary permission from both DEQ and the Corps of Engineers. Both agencies have now approved the project, with paperwork expected to arrive soon, he said.
Meadow Ridge is meant to be a sister campus to Timber Ridge, next door at 373 Timber Ridge St. NE. When the new school opens, the current sister campus, Clover Ridge, will close as a school but will remain in use in some capacity by the district.
