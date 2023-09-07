Only two days into the school year, Greater Albany Public Schools has announced a staffing shuffle, naming a new human resources director and a new principal at West Albany High School.

West Albany's current principal, Susie Orsborn, will serve as the executive director of GAPS' human resources department starting later this month, according to a news release.

Her assistant principal, Rich Engel, will take over as acting principal for the 2023-24 school year.

Orsborn, who's held the top job at West Albany since 2004, said she was extremely excited to jump into the new position.

"I have proudly served the district for the past 38 years as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, and principal. This experience has given me excellent insight into the culture and climate of Albany and our school district," she said in the news release, adding that the department would focus on recruiting and retaining top talent.

Orsborn, a long-time Albany resident, attended Waverly and South Shore elementary schools, North Albany and Calapooia middle schools and graduated from South Albany High.

She holds a bachelor's in elementary education with a secondary math endorsement from Oregon State University and a master's in educational leadership from the University of Oregon, according to the release. She also holds an education administrative license.

Orsborn also has earned an Assistant Principal of the Year award from the Coalition of School Administrators, a Distinguished Service Award from the Oregon School Activities Association, and has been inducted into the West Albany Athletic Hall of Fame and the Oregon Cheerleading Coaching Association's Hall of Fame

Superintendent Andy Gardner praised Orsborn's focus on people at West Albany and said her skills would serve her well in her new role.

"Susie is an exemplary educator who has served this district in an outstanding fashion over the course of her career," Gardner said.