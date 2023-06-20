Greater Albany Public Schools has named Kelsey Nava-Costales its new executive director of equity, diversity and inclusion.

Nava-Costales will begin the position on Monday, June 26. According to the district, she comes to the role with a breadth of knowledge of EDI work.

At the time, Superintendent Andy Gardner indicated the post would be refilled.

As a Mexican-American, Nava-Costales understands the lived experience of marginalized communities, according to a news release from GAPS.

“This work is important to me because I know what barriers exist for some students that are out of their control, and the ways such barriers impact their attendance, comprehension and retention,” she said in a statement.

The district's students are 23% Hispanic/Latino, according to the most recent Oregon Department of Education statistics with 7% described as multiracial.

Nava-Costales has lived in Oregon since 2005, and was raised overseas as her parents sought teaching roles in Thailand and India. This early exposure to diverse communities in the developing world led Nava-Costales to complete a Bachelor of Arts degree in ethnic studies from the University of Oregon, where she also completed a certification in nonprofit administration from the School of Planning, Public Policy and Management.

While pursuing her undergraduate degree at UO, Nava-Costales worked for the Center of Multicultural Academic Excellence as an administrative assistant supporting several retention specialists, according to the news release.

As a first-generation college student, she found success through support systems like the CMAE that led her to understand the importance of safe spaces and equitable support for marginalized students on school campuses, according to the release.

Before receiving a master’s degree in clinical Social Work from Portland State University, Nava-Costales worked with formerly incarcerated youth — most of whom were Native American, Black, and Latino — with the goal of reentry into their communities, as well as high school completion and development of prosocial behavior, according to the news release.

While completing her master’s degree, she worked for Oregon’s second-largest food bank, FOOD for Lane County, helping provide food access to marginalized communities, and creating partnerships within the community.

In 2023, Nava-Costales joined the GAPS district as an ombudsperson working with students and school staff alike with the goal of building understanding and expanding equitable education for all students.

“I look forward to joining the leadership team at GAPS,” she said in a statement. “As our community continues to diversify, we have such a unique and wonderful opportunity to lean in and grow. It is my goal to bridge gaps between communities and positively impact the ways in which our students feel when they sit down to learn each day.”

