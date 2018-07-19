The Albany School Board decided Monday to reach out to a professional recruiter to find an interim superintendent in the wake of the board's dismissal of former Superintendent Jim Golden.
Board members will contact Hank Harris of Human Capital Enterprises, which has representatives in Portland; Bellingham, Washington; and Washington, D.C.; to do the search. The initial cost estimate is $10,000.
Board members said Monday they want to take their time finding a permanent replacement for Golden but need an interim. Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan is acting superintendent for now, but she joined the district only as of July 1 and will be busy with her own job when school starts, board members agreed.
Harris assisted Greater Albany Public Schools in finding Harlan, and also helped the Linn-Benton-Lincoln Education Service District hire Tonja Everest, Albany's former assistant superintendent, as its new superintendent.
Board members voted unanimously July 14 to terminate Golden's contract for cause, saying the three-year Albany superintendent had committed gross insubordination, neglect of duty and conduct seriously prejudicial to the district. He has been on paid administrative leave since late March.
Golden denies the accusations and said through his attorney he plans to sue for damages.
During the public comment period Monday, Sue McGrory, president of the Greater Albany Education Association, took issue with Golden's assertion in a statement to the district about the accusations that he was responsible for improving evaluation systems. That work began before Golden joined the staff, she said.
Former State Senator Mae Yih asked the board what would become of Golden's efforts to improve math and Language Arts test scores in the district, a subject she had discussed with him at length this past fall.
Board members did not reply during the public comment period, but Harlan said following the meeting those decisions will be up to the new person.
"We're excited to get a new superintendent on board," she said. "I'm sure that will be a part of their vision, but we would want them to set the vision for improvement of student achievement in the district."
Jennifer Ward, who was named chairwoman of the school board at Monday's meeting for the new business year, said the district needs to work hard this next year at rebuilding trust with staff, community members and the district leadership team following Golden's dismissal.
"I see this as a year of building, and rebuilding," she said.
