Parents of students who attend Greater Albany Public Schools crowded the district office Monday evening, April 10, for the first public school board meeting since the board voted not to renew the contracts of two top administrators.

Many wanted to show support for the district's action — but they couldn't say it aloud. The school board continues a pandemic-era policy that requires comments be submitted in writing ahead of any school board meeting or saved for a separate "listening session."

On March 13, the board voted to not renew contracts for Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan and Equity Director Javier Cervantes, who are both known for their commitment to educational equity in the district.

While their contracts are not set to expire until June 2024, Cervantes resigned last week to accept a position with the governor’s office, and Harlan was placed on administrative leave, pending results of a human resources-type investigation.

Health Services Director Rachel Smith submitted her resignation the same week as Cervantes. Caleea Kidder, human resources administrator, submitted her resignation around the same time.

More resignations have since followed. Stephanne Seals, the principal at North Albany Middle School, and Sonya Hart, coordinator of special programs, have also decided to leave the district.

Whether for or against the recent developments, the only outlet the community has to communication orally is a listening session — the next one isn't scheduled until June.

In their public meetings, other school districts and government bodies typically set aside time, allowing people one to three minutes to speak on agency-related business.

But for the past three years, GAPS has depended on a model that has the superintendent summarizing to board members written comments received before the meeting.

People can voice their thoughts during the listening sessions, which are attended by the superintendent and two board members every few months. Last school year, there were 14 scheduled between October 2021 and June 2022. This school year, only four were put on the calendar.

Chair Pete Morse said this process allows board members to have the proper time and format to talk about issues with community members.

Morse added that school board meetings are “already extremely long,” and taking the time to listen to in-person and online comments would make them even longer.

He added that since Oregon law now requires in-person and online comments, the district would “not be capable of pulling this off without IT issues.”

Although public comment is allowed during meetings in a written format, some people at the March 13 board meeting spoke up from their seats out of frustration about the non-renewal of Harlan and Cervantes’ contracts.

Morse began Monday’s meeting with a warning that anyone who interrupts the meeting would be excused from the audience, and if they do not excuse themselves, they will be escorted out.

“Yelling and interrupting a public body’s business is not the correct way for adults to behave if they disagree,” he said. “As adults, we should be setting a proper example for our youth.”

Superintendent Andy Gardner summarized 27 written comments, 25 of which supported the board’s actions to not renew the administrative contracts.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The system wasn't well received by all. One commenter did not appreciate Gardner’s summary version of his comment submitted for the meeting.

In an email to Gardner after the meeting, John Robledo said the acknowledgement of his submitted comment “completely devalued my sense of being able to belong as a member of the community in engaging and collaborating with the school district.”

His comment was unrelated to the recent nonrenewals and resignations.

“You made my concern feel worthless and not worthy of letting the public hear an actual summary,” Robledo said in his email to Gardner.

Gardner did not respond to Mid-Valley Media’s request for comment about the public comment process.

Related stories: