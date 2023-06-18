The husband of an Albany schools administrator has filed complaints, alleging a school board member is harassing him.

The Greater Albany Public Schools board of directors heard about two related complaints at a meeting last week.

Board Vice Chairman Brad Wilson read aloud one of the complaints from Michael Harlan, husband of Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan. Both complaints are directed at Board Chairman Pete Morse.

The first alleges Morse made an inappropriate phone call to Michael Harlan at his workplace.

The second complaint, read aloud at the June 12 school board meeting, pertained to an “unprompted and unwelcome” email from Morse via his school district account following the announcement of school board election results.

“It is clear that Chair Morse continues to harass me and my family,” the complaint reads. “Please accept this as a second formal complaint about Pete Morse and his behavior towards my family.”

Wilson said Michael Harlan has refused to meet with a school board investigator and has said he will not do so.

“The investigation is still continuing on. We have some additional things that we’re going to try to vet and get as much information as we can,” Wilson said. “We do anticipate having a conclusion at the next board meeting.”

In the complaint, Michael Harlan asserts his right as a parent to email the school board chairman with his concerns about board decisions, but says in Morse’s position, the board chairman doesn’t have the right to “harass, demean, taunt or be disrespectful to parents and the community.”

The complaint calls for a public apology and for the board to discipline Morse.

The email from Morse was also read at the meeting. It said: “Michael, sometimes events of the day just make you smile. I am having one of those days. Have a good night.”

“I don’t see the need for any further action on this,” Wilson said. “I just don’t see where this is a real problem, other than to remind board members to please use your district email for district business.”

Morse confirmed to the board that he sent the email in question, saying he’s received a lot of emails from Michael Harlan in the past few years. He characterized the emails as “unique” and said there’s been a dialogue between them.

“I don't think this is out of the realm of the dialogue he and I have had,” Morse said. “I do apologize for the fact that the board has to deal with this. But it’s an email, sent directly to him, and he’s sent me some pretty nasty emails.”

Wilson declared the matter concluded unless there were any objections, which there were not.

Morse did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Lisa Harlan has been on paid leave pending the results of a workplace investigation. She won't be returning to her position after her contract expires at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. That was the school district superintendent’s suggestion, and the school board approved it in March.

At the time she was put on leave in April, Lisa Harlan was seeking to appeal the nonrenewal. She requested a public appeal hearing regarding her contract (a closed-door hearing is optional), and upon returning from spring break, she learned she was placed on leave.

In a previous interview, Lisa Harlan said her nonrenewal and investigation followed closely on the heels of complaints she said she submitted to the Oregon Government Ethics Commission against school board Chair Morse for voting to approve his wife’s contract and another for improper use of an executive session.

The letter notifying Harlan that she was on leave referenced a hostile work environment, though it did not provide any details, she said. In the letter, the school district cited the scope of the complaint against her and the need to retain an investigator.

According to policy, the district has 10 days to complete a typical complaint investigation, Lisa Harlan said. But in the letter she received, the school district cited the scope of the complaint against her and the need to retain an investigator in requesting an extended timeline.

She has said an investigation into her is unwarranted and stems from her persistence on working out her contract and wanting to do her job without being pressured or bullied into leaving.

Part of the reason for her request for a public appeal process, she said, is so that she can go on the record about what she called contract violations, issues and improprieties — allegations she said the board and superintendent don’t want aired publicly.

Reached via email, Lisa Harlan confirmed she's still on administrative leave, but declined further comment.

