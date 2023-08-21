Another former Greater Albany Public Schools administrator has notified the district of a potential lawsuit. This time, it's the district's previous executive director of operations, Case Bowman, and his notice tells the tale of an office romance.

Bowman's attorney, Dori Brattain of the Salem-based law firm Lafky & Lafky, filed the tort claims notice against GAPS on July 13, alleging the district unlawfully fired her client earlier this year after creating a hostile work environment, among many other accusations.

The claims are unrelated to a separate tort notice also filed in July against GAPS by the district's assistant superintendent Lisa Harlan over allegations of retaliation.

Bowman also alleges the district retaliated against him for whistle blowing. His attorney couldn't be reached for comment on Monday Aug. 21.

GAPS Superintendent Andy Gardner said the district declines to comment on the claim's specifics.

"We ask that people keep in mind that tort claims represent one side of the issue," Gardner said by email.

Bowman's claims

Bowman, who began his role as GAPS' operations director in November 2021, alleges in July 2022 a coworker's husband emailed the district's Human Resources Department, claiming his wife was in a relationship with Bowman through coercion and abuse of power, and that he was taking advantage of her.

According to the tort notice, the coworker's husband also emailed Gardner and school board members Ryan Nyquist, Brad Wilson and Pete Morse later that month about Bowman's relationship with his wife.

Bowman claims it was a consensual relationship, according to the notice.

He further alleges that Gardner asked about the relationship but indicated his inquiry was only a conversation, not part of any larger investigation. Gardner is quoted in the claim as saying to Bowman, "Hey, you gotta live your best life."

Near month end, however, Gardner told Bowman that he was now looking into whether Bowman was separated from his wife, according to the claim.

In early August 2022, according to the claim, Gardner called the co-worker's husband to a meeting at the GAPS district office — creating a potentially "dangerous situation" for Bowman.

Bowman's attorney wrote her client had reported his coworker's husband to the Marion County Sherriff's Office for "incidents" of communication with Bowman. It's unclear what those incidents were, but according to the claim, deputies had informed the husband that if he continued to communicate with Bowman, he could be "in danger of criminal menacing."

The claim also alleges that Gardner was seen "placing his hands" on the husband "in a consoling manner and telling him about his own first marriage that ended due to infidelity."

Later in August, Bowman learned that HR was conducting an official investigation into the husband's complaint against him. The conclusions, however, exonerated him, according to the claim:

Bowman hadn't coerced his coworker into a relationship.

The coworker had not received an improper promotion.

Bowman was not found to have a conflict of interest.

Still, Bowman was informed that to "maintain the public trust," the district's business department, which he oversaw, would be taken from his control.

He was also moved from the district office to a satellite location, according to the claim.

Later in the fall and winter of 2022, Bowman alleges he was denied an assistant at his new office, claiming he was the only member of district leadership without one despite supervising multiple departments.

Additionally, Bowman claims he was uninvited to regular district meetings, he was removed from licensed and classified staff bargaining meetings, denied an increase in his travel stipend, and was forbidden by Gardner from sitting in the district's breakroom and entering the business office.

According to the claim, on Dec. 30, Gardner requested a meeting with Bowman about his job performance, and by Jan. 3, Gardner had fired him.

In the tort notice, Bowman's attorney said her client intends to file a civil suit for damages against GAPS and its employees, claiming — among other things — discrimination, retaliation, violation of due process, harassment, illegal interference by school board members, and a hostile work environment.

It also alleges the district's actions were in retaliation for being a whistleblower. The claim says Bowman was supportive of an underling who came to him with "concerns of historical lack of organization, financial errors, procedural errors and general concern over budgetary decisions."

Because of Bowman's support, the direct report continued to work for the district, instead of resigning, for one to two days a week.

Another tort against GAPS

Bowman's notice of an intent to sue the district wasn't the only one filed this summer.

Also in July, assistant superintendent Lisa Harlan filed a tort notice against GAPS over alleged retaliation when the school board voted to sever ties with the administrator back in March, following the superintendent's recommendation not to renew her contract.

Harlan alleges this was a response to claims she made about gender bias and a hostile work environment in late 2021, as well as ethics complaints she lodged against school board members.

Harlan was put on administrative leave in April over a workplace complaint.

