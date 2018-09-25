Here's what bullying is: unwanted, aggressive behavior among schoolchildren that involves a real or perceived power imbalance and is either repeated or has the potential to be.
Here's what it isn't: kids just plain being mean or rude.
That distinction comes from a federal government program managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services called StopBullying.com. It's important because rudeness, meanness and bullying need different approaches to make them stop, said Rich Sipe, human resources administrator and spokesman for the district.
It's also important, Sipe said, because Greater Albany Public Schools wants parents, teachers and students to be using the same definition as the school district continues to work on eliminating the problem.
Sipe gave an update Monday to the Albany School Board on anti-bullying efforts since the district commissioned a task force on the matter back in January. They're still going on, only now the district has new tools to address them.
One of the biggest accomplishments was nailing down the definition, which is posted on the district's website and on sites for individual schools, Sipe said (look under the link marked "Parents" at albany.k12.or.us).
Having the same definition means the behavior can be coded consistently, which means staff members can look at numbers later to see whether prevention efforts are working, Sipe said.
It also means administrators are more likely to take a consistent approach, something parents complained was lacking across the district.
Part of Sipe's work with the committee included coming up with some "best practices" to share with administrators about how to launch a bullying investigation and what kind of timeline to follow for a response.
In addition to working on existing problems, teachers are using new curriculum this year to help students recognize potential bullying situations and stop them before they start.
At the elementary level, Sipe said, the curriculum is a social-emotional learning program called Sanford Harmony. Students practice lessons in building relationships, empathy and self-confidence at least once per day.
At the middle school level, Second Steps activities take place twice a week to help students recognize and manage emotions.
Greater Albany also is co-sponsoring a three-hour workshop with Linn Together on bullying prevention in schools, to be held Oct. 17 in Lebanon. The free event starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Boulder Falls Center. Information is available by contacting Julie Greene at 541-967-3819 or jgreene@co.linn.or.us.
It's too early to know whether the combined efforts are working, but so far teachers say the year has been off to a good start, Sipe said.
The task force will continue to meet, Sipe said, and likely will look at some updates to the district's formal anti-bullying policies, which can be found on the website link but which haven't been revisited since 2015. More community forums will be scheduled, too, he added.
"I think we're capable of doing some really cool things," he said.