Greater Albany Public Schools will change its bidding strategy and use a construction manager/general contractor approach for bond-funded projects at South Albany and West Albany high schools.
David McKay of HMK Co., program manager for the project, recommended the change to the Albany School Board on Monday and board members agreed.
State law allows contracting authorities to choose the construction manager/general contractor method over the traditional design-bid-build if they deem it necessary.
In a report to the board, McKay said HMK recommends a construction manager/general contractor approach because the person in that position actively solicits and recruits subcontractors to bid projects, and is allowed to solicit additional sub-bids if only one is received at bid time.
The current construction market continues to create significant challenges with subcontractor coverage, he said.
"We are convinced that market saturation was the major contributing cause for bids at SAHS being 30 percent over our budgets and professional estimates," McKay's report states.
Albany also used a construction manager/general contractor approach when reconstructing the cafeteria building at South Albany after an arsonist destroyed it three years ago.
The approach is different from the more traditional design-bid-build process because it has the general contractor work simultaneously with the architect and design team on the final scope of the project.
The construction manager/general contractor firm submits a guaranteed maximum price and then subcontracts for the work. The idea is to have fewer change orders, delays and cost overruns because the entities are working together to determine what materials and methods will be most efficient.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Received a short update on work at Lafayette Elementary School, which three children are accused of vandalizing in mid-August. The school will be ready to welcome back students on Sept. 4, but the damage estimate is at least $150,000, said David McKay, program manager for Albany bond projects.
• Listened to a short report updating work on various projects districtwide being funded by the $159 million bond measure voters approved in May 2017. Twenty-one of 26 Albany sites have had work done this year, and McKay said half of the $60 million in projects to date has gone to mid-valley companies. "I'm really proud of that," he said. "That's a lot of economic development. That's a lot of money staying in the community."
• Heard a report recapping the first year of online registration for kindergarten through 12th grade. The goal was to have 25 percent of students registered before elementary school registration week, and the district hit 45 percent. Most comments so far have been positive, with parents saying the process is easy compared to paper-and-pencil registration.