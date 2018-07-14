The Albany School Board will begin discussing procedures for hiring a new superintendent at its Monday meeting, following the Thursday dismissal of Superintendent Jim Golden.
The board is scheduled to meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday. Board Chairman Micah Smith said the board also will take a hard look at its policies and training procedures over future meetings in the wake of the dismissal.
"The board and district and our community have gone through a lot and we have a long road full of difficult conversations and decisions," Smith said. "We will obviously keep the educational environment of our students as our paramount concern as we move forward after termination of the superintendent's contract."
Board members met for an hourlong hearing Thursday with Golden; his attorney, Judy Snyder of Portland; and the board's independent investigator, Rebekah Jacobson of Garrett Hemann Robertson in Salem.
Paul Dakopolos of Garrett Hemann Robertson led the board in facilitating the hearing process.
The hearing was closed to the public. After the hearing and an hour of board deliberation, Smith reconvened the meeting in public session. Vice Chairwoman Jennifer Ward then made the motion to terminate Golden's employment contract "pursuant to Section 11B" of his contract, based on a notice of written charges he was served on May 21.
Section 11B of Golden's contract refers to conditions under which a school board may terminate his contract. This may be done for any cause the board "in good faith considers sufficient" but may not be done "arbitrarily or capriciously" and must include the right for Golden to call for a hearing.
The charges allege Golden committed gross insubordination, neglect of duty and conduct seriously prejudicial to the district. He has been on paid administrative leave since late March.
According to the document provided by the district, the gross insubordination charge stems from Golden's alleged failure to comply with a December expectation memo that reminded Golden, among other things, that he is to foster and promote a workplace "free from vulgar or crude language." The charge alleges he failed to do so.
The neglect of duty charge contends Golden violated board hiring policies by the "shuffling of administrators into different positions without complying with Board policy" and creating legal issues for the district by doing so. He is also accused of violating a policy on management teams by consulting with other district officials but often disregarding team consensus in the final decision.
The conduct seriously prejudicial to the district charge alleges Golden violated board policies on nondiscrimination and harassment.
"Comments related to the sex of certain administrators and the exclusion of administrators from meetings based upon their sex created a work environment in which women, primarily those working in the District office, felt they were treated differently by you," the charges state. "There were also substantiated allegations of retaliatory conduct, which created widespread concerns of job insecurity among District administrators."
In an eight-page statement provided to the Democrat-Herald following the hearing, Golden said the allegations described in the notice are false. His attorney has said he plans to sue for damages.
He chastised the board for never giving him a formal performance evaluation, failing to provide an opportunity to correct problems and presenting "no data to support the claims and no specifics as to the events to provide me with the information needed to more effectively refute the allegations."
Golden's statement cites his strengths as an administrator, saying he has met multiple district goals. Those include being visible in schools and the community, creating a "systems"-based district in which all schools use similar curriculum and evaluation procedures, and working hard on the concept of equity, including diversifying the faculty and staff.
"I am confident that I have done outstanding work as Superintendent of the District, including increasing diversity and improving performance by selecting qualified staff and obtaining passage of the largest school bond in the history of the District," he wrote. "In May of 2017, the Board extended my contract to June 30, 2020, and gave me a raise."
The board did extend the contract and boost Golden's salary, Smith acknowledged. However, he said, it still found grounds to fire Golden.
"While the Board can not comment point-to-point on Jim Golden's written statement due to personnel confidentiality laws, the Board did conduct a thorough and fair investigation into the allegations against Jim Golden," he said in a written statement following Thursday's meeting.
"Due process was provided and a hearing was held this evening. The Board then deliberated for approximately one hour, before a decision (in public session) was unanimously reached by the Board to terminate Superintendent Golden's contract, for cause."
