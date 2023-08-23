With summer winding down, Albany is gearing up for another busy school year.

For students and teachers everywhere, that means buying school supplies and drafting syllabi. For the Greater Albany Public Schools district, that means settling contracts.

It's lingering business for the district, which is currently working on reaching agreements with both its teaching and nonteaching staff — the latter of which remains without a new contract heading into September.

Meanwhile, the teacher's union has been without a fully settled contract for more than two years, amid off-and-on-again negotiations.

So, what's taking so long?

An unfinished contract

There was debate over what contract, if any, GAPS teachers had been operating under for the past two years, according to district officials and union members.

The history is a bit complicated.

The last two-year contract approved by teachers and district leadership was in 2019, according to Todd Zimmermann, president of the Greater Albany Education Association.

Then in 2021, an understanding with the district was reached: There would be a three-year agreement, covering 2021 to 2024, that would lock in salary and insurance terms for teaching staff, along with additional language around compensation for bilingual teachers.

Those terms were ratified by the association in a contract agreement on June 15, 2021, and approved by the school board about two weeks later — according to a June 12, 2023, board packet.

With those items settled, the district could focus its bargaining energy on the classified union — which represents nonteaching employees, such as aides and administrative assistants — which both teachers and GAPS agreed needed more attention, according to Superintendent Andy Gardner.

"They recognized that the classified were in greatest need of fixing things, particularly monetarily," Gardner told Mid-Valley Media last month.

In theory, this would simplify matters for GAPS, so it wouldn't be in the middle of two negotiations at once. In reality, things just got more complicated.

According to Zimmermann, the agreement reached with the district in 2021 over teachers' salaries and insurance was made with the understanding that further negotiation would continue over other issues, such as reducing workload and carving out more instructional prep time.

They understood that a contract for the 2021-24 period would be finalized by spring of 2022, according to union leadership.

That didn't happen. And after a year of stalled negotiations, the tension finally erupted into a picket organized by Albany teachers outside the district office this May.

Both sides are now back at the bargaining table with the 2023-24 school year just weeks away — and key issues still unresolved.

The 18-month-long journey has been a difficult and confusing one for union member Jenn Stadstad.

"It's frustrating as a bargaining team member when I have members ask me, 'So, where are we at with the bargain?' and I have to tell them I don't know," she said.

Turnover confusion

In fact, there is a copy of a finalized 2021-24 GAPS contract for licensed staff that's posted on the district's website, with an updated salary schedule and the updated language on bilingual teachers that was agreed to in 2021.

But the signatures of the superintendent, union president and school board chair — none of whom currently work at GAPS — at the bottom of the document are copies of previous signatures from the 2019-21 contract.

For example, one of those signatories is Superintendent Melissa Goff who was fired by the school board in July 2021, which marked the start of a series of administrative and board level changes at the district. Her signature is dated 2019, even though it's a 2021 document.

Both union and GAPS officials believe turnover explains some of the disconnect between the two parties.

"It feels like things got left behind or misunderstood or miscommunicated," Zimmermann said.

Garnder, who was hired last year, said turnover hurt clarity on what exactly both parties agreed to in 2021.

He said the hiring of an interim superintendent after Goff's dismissal, the retiring of GAPS personnel director, and the seating of three new school board members — all of which occurred during the summer of 2021 — cost the district some institutional memory.

"So, all of sudden — poof. There was just kind of a lack of continuity there," Gardner added.

Looking for relief

Workload is the most pressing issue for GAPS teachers.

"Our position all along has been, 'Can we get some relief?'" Zimmermann said.

That's a common refrain among teachers who say they have too many staff development meetings and too few prep-periods to get ready for classes and keep up with an increasingly demanding job.

Stadstad, who's also a physical education teacher at Calapooia Middle School, said her middle school colleagues had a roughly 48-minute prep-period each day last year.

That's insufficient for an increased workload driven by additional paperwork, dealing with student misbehavior and managing a new grading software, according to Stadstad.

She's been teaching for nearly 25 years, and last year was the busiest for her and her coworkers, she said.

"They're just completely drowning in work," she said.

As a member of the bargaining team, she proposed the district add prep-days at the middle school level — days for teachers to do preparatory work at school or at home — to manage the heightened workload.

While Superintendent Gardner listened and understood where she was coming from, Stadstad said, he told her it would be too expensive a change for the district to achieve this year, considering the cost of bringing in substitutes for those days. It was a disappointing decision for the PE teacher.

Indeed, a substitute shortage has been causing GAPS headaches, according to union officials.

If subs can't be found for a teacher who's out, another teacher can be assigned to cover their class during their prep-period. That's according to both the 2019-21 union contract and the contested 2021-24 contract posted on the district website.

And according to language in both, teachers are compensated for their subbing duties with either a lower-rate of pay (for the time they covered) or additional paid-time off.

Of course, taking time off in the middle of the school year might force another teacher to step-in for their coworker during their valuable prep-time, which in turn makes teachers hesitate to take that route, according to Zimmermann.

That's why the union is also pushing for an increase in the pay rate for covering for classes, he said.

The substitute shortage and prep-time crunch are also fueling burnout at the high school level.

Dana Lovejoy, a math teacher at South Albany High — who's taught for nearly 18 years — said teachers working with the school's slightly confusing six-period-per-day schedule also get shorted on prep-hours.

She said a block schedule with more prep-time, which would mean fewer periods per day, like West Albany High's schedule, could give teachers more relief.

A schedule change would also benefit students academically, she said, reducing the number of classes students attend each day and allowing them to earn more credits each year.

In fact, one of the union's proposals was to put the district's two high schools on a new schedule.

However, at the latest GAPS school board meeting, Gardner said a schedule change wouldn't be feasible this school year, another disappointing decision for Zimmermann.

Looking ahead

While negotiations are ongoing, both sides have said talks have elicited progress.

"I think the tone of the meetings have been really great," Gardner told the board last week at the Aug. 14 meeting.

Zimmermann said the union and GAPS had several tentative agreements awaiting approval and several signed memoranda of understanding — often the first step toward legally binding language — though he wouldn't get into specifics.

He's also encouraged the district is now engaging in talks, though he remains disappointed teaching staff will likely face the same, less-than-ideal working conditions this school year.

For Lovejoy, who's also the union's vice president, these bargaining sessions are also opportunities to shape the conversations around the union's 2024-26 contract. Bargaining for that period starts next January.

"The more we can kind-of get established in this session, the less we have to do in the next one," Lovejoy said.

Gardner expressed a similar sentiment, acknowledging the current contract year is nearing its expiration date.

"What we don't solve now, we're going to solve next year," he said.

For Lovejoy, the negotiations aren't just about getting relief for Albany's educators. It's also about creating a better learning environment for students.

"Teacher-work conditions are student classroom conditions," she said.

"Our students deserve to have qualified teachers and teachers who are ready for the day," she added.

