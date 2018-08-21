Tim Mills will join Greater Albany Public Schools as its interim superintendent, arriving Aug. 29 and working on a contract with a base salary of $12,000 per month.
With Kim Butzner absent, board members voted 4-0 in a special meeting Monday to accept the contract with Mills.
In a statement following the meeting, Board Chairwoman Jennifer Ward said the school district is "extremely fortunate" to have Mills in the superintendent's seat while the board searches for a permanent successor to Jim Golden, who was fired in July.
"Dr. Mills has the experience and ability to help our district progress, but also the wisdom to honor what is best about our schools and staff," she wrote. "He's a man of integrity and compassion, and I very much look forward to working with him."
Mills will be with the district until a successor is found. The contract calls for a 45-day notice from either side to terminate the job.
A 40-year educator with 18 years of experience as a superintendent, Mills retired in 2017 from the Bellevue School District in Washington and returned to his home state of Colorado.
Because he'll be coming to Albany for likely a year at most, he asked for a housing stipend in lieu of both health insurance and a tax-sheltered annuity, board member Micah Smith said. The district will provide him with $1,250 per month toward that cost.
Mills is able to work 600 hours before he triggers payment requirements from the Public Employee Retirement System. When that happens, he and the district will each pay a share, Smith said.
Albany board members said Mills' background checks came back with no concerns and his former colleagues gave him glowing references. Board members spoke with Mills' board chairwoman in Bellevue, the head of the district's teacher's association, and the chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce. All praised his integrity, communication skills and ability to bring people together.
While in Bellevue, Mills came under fire during an investigation that found a high school football team guilty of improperly recruiting players. Investigators said they felt the district administration either didn't know about the situation and should have, or did know and actively worked against the investigation.
However, Albany board members said Mills' references disagreed with that assessment. They said the football program was corrupted at least a decade before Mills arrived, and when he found out about the problems, he ended the contracts of two coaches and worked to change the system to prevent future issues.
Ward said in an earlier discussion she had spoken with Mills about the situation in Bellevue and had no qualms about bringing Mills on board.