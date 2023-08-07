Greater Albany Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan has notified the district of her intent to sue the district.

Harlan's attorney, Lake Oswego-based Judy Snyder, alleges the district retaliated against the administrator for claims she made about gender discrimination and a hostile work environment at GAPS, as well as an ethics complaint she filed against school board member Pete Morse.

The tort notice alleges Harlan's contract was breached when Superintendent Andy Gardner decided against renewing her contract without voicing concerns about her performance beforehand.

Harlan also alleges she's been denied due process after requesting a public hearing to appeal the March decision — a hearing that's yet to be scheduled.

Additionally, Harlan, who was placed on administrative leave in April over a workplace complaint, alleges the issues raised in the complaint were "fabricated and without merit."

Hostile environment

According to the tort notice, sent to the district on July 6, Harlan reported a hostile work environment and gender bias at GAPS in December 2022.

That complaint alleged she was being talked over and interrupted and that her ideas and recommendations were being dismissed by Gardner, while similar advice offered by male coworkers were "accepted and praised," according to the tort notice.

Harlan also alleged female workers and administrators didn't feel safe at GAPS because of gender bias in the workplace, and, according to the notice, the misconduct continued throughout her active employment at the district.

Harlan alleges she was also denied a copy of a report on an outside investigation of her complaint, which was submitted to GAPS leadership on March 7.

The tort notice alleges that after the investigation, "Gardner stated that he could now nonrenew Ms. Harlan's contract with the district."

Contract nonrenewal

The school board approved the superintendent's recommendation not to renew Harlan's contract on March 13, along with that of Javier Cervantes — the district's then equity director. Their contracts were set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Both Harlan and Cervantes were known for their commitment to educational equity, and the board's decision to sever ties with the two administrators drew public ire.

Cervantes resigned, but Harlan did not.

Less than a month later, the district put Harlan on administrative leave, pending a workplace investigation, just after she returned from spring break on April 3.

This was in response to a written complaint against her — sent on or after March 24, according to the tort notice — saying she created a hostile work environment.

Harlan claims she didn't receive a copy of the complaint but alleges in the tort notice that issues raised in the letter were "fabricated and without merit," and don't support the district's move to place her on administrative leave.

Harlan told Mid-Valley Media at the time she didn't know the specific reason for the complaint or who made it.

But she said the timing was noteworthy, considering the board's decision not to renew her contract and the workplace investigation followed complaints she lodged against board member Morse to the Oregon Government Ethics Commission in February.

According to the commission, Harlan has two complaints pending against Morse: one for Morse voting to approve his wife's contract and one for an alleged improper use of a Feb. 27 school board closed-door session.

Harlan filed a separate complaint against school board member Roger Nyquist related to that executive session, but the commission dismissed it after finding Nyquist wasn't at the meeting, according to OGEC documents.

Public hearing?

Before being placed on leave, Harlan requested a public hearing to appeal the school board's decision not to renew her contract.

Harlan's attorney alleges the district breached the administrator's contract when they recommended her nonrenewal without giving her written notice about concerns over her performance or putting her on an "improvement plan."

Additionally, district policy allows Harlan to appeal the board's decision and gives her the opportunity for a public hearing, according to the notice.

It's been over four months since Harlan requested to make her appeal.

At the most recent GAPS school board meeting on July 24, the board voted to appoint a hearing officer, to be selected by board Chair Brad Wilson, for Harlan's hearing. The board did not schedule a hearing date.

Harassment complaints

The tort notice also claims that during March and April, Morse — then chair of the school board — sent Harlan's husband Michael Harlan, harassing emails and made a phone call to his supervisor at the Salem Fire Department.

An investigator tasked by the board with investigating that phone call, after Michael Harlan filed a formal complaint, found a call was made but no evidence Morse was the caller.

However, the investigator did find that former GAPS school board member Eric Aguinaga knew the person who had — though Aguinaga refused to disclose the caller's identity, only saying it was an acquaintance of his who works at the fire department, not Morse.

Upon the recommendation of the investigator, the board voted to dismiss the complaint.

The board had also dismissed an earlier complaint related to an email Morse sent to Michael Harlan on May 16, the night of the district's school board elections.

"Sometimes events of the day just make you smile. I am having one of those days. Have a goodnight." Morse wrote to Michael Harlan at 9:56 pm. That night, the last remaining Democrat —who was the only one to vote against not renewing Harlan's contract — had lost his seat in the nonpartisan board that now leans heavily conservative.

Five years at GAPS

Harlan, who's held various teaching and administrative positions at the Corvallis School District, has worked as an assistant superintendent at GAPS since 2018. Before that, she was director of elementary education at Salem-Keizer Public Schools for three years.

She was awarded an Achievement of Excellence award by the Coalition of Oregon Administrators in 2022.

According to the tort notice, Harlan is seeking economic damages for lost wages and benefits and noneconomic damages for emotional distress and embarrassment.

Harlan declined to comment on the tort notice.

GAPS superintendent Andy Gardner said he could not comment on an ongoing personnel issue in response to an interview request from Mid-Valley Media.

