First day of school in Albany: Nerves and excitement

The first day of school can be a nerve-racking experience for parents, students and teachers alike, but kids entered Lafayette Elementary in Albany on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 with smiles on their faces, ready to learn.

“I’m excited to see who my new teacher is going to be,” said incoming fourth-grader Karol Morales. “My favorite part of school is math.”

Morales spent the summer going on family walks with their dogs. As she walked into school, she helped her sister, Sofia Morales, feel less nervous about starting first grade.

Greater Albany Public Schools has a staggered start to the school year, with elementary, sixth- and ninth-grade students starting Tuesday and the rest of middle and high schools starting Wednesday, Sept. 7. Kindergarten begins Monday, Sept. 12.

Heading into the school year, Superintendent Andy Gardner sent a message to the GAPS community Sept. 1 informing them of the work the district has done to ensure student safety in schools. GAPS partnered with the Albany Fire Department, Albany Police Department and Linn County Sheriff’s Office to put on emergency training geared toward student safety and create open lines of communication.

Principal Elisa Stephens was perhaps more excited than the students, noting how she couldn’t get to sleep the night before because she was so ready to start the school year.

“I’m so excited on the first day of school, and I cry on the last day of school,” she said. “I miss the kids over the summer.”

Stephens has been with GAPS for 14 years, serving as principal for Periwinkle and Clover Ridge elementaries. Clover Ridge officially closed the door on holding classes in 2020.

Stephens said she couldn’t ask for a better staff to work with at Lafayette, and she believes the trauma-informed training they went through will aid in their teaching practices this school year.

“This is the first year with no restrictions,” she said of previous coronavirus protocols in place. “To see children's faces for the first time on the first day of school is so special. They get the full experience.”

Special education teacher Haley Neal greeted students at the door as they said goodbye to their parents and walked to their new classrooms. She’s been with the school for seven years, and said it’s nice to see the kids again after summer break.

“It’s so great to see their physical and emotional growth,” Neal said. “It makes it easier for us to do our jobs when everyone is happy and excited.”