Election 2021: Corvallis School Board forum set for April 28
Election 2021: Corvallis School Board forum set for April 28

Benton County Election 03 STOCK vote21

A ballot is dropped off at the Benton County Courthouse

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a virtual forum for Corvallis School Board candidates at 5:45 on April 28.

Go to https://lwv.corvallis.or.us/events/ for a link that will connect you to the webinar as well as a form with which to submit questions in advance.

Schedule to participate in the event are:

Position 1 (4-year term): Sami Al-AbdRabbuh and Bryce Cleary.

Position 4 (4-year term): Richard Arnold and Luhui Whitebear.

Position 5 (4-year-term): Ginger Schudel Larcom, Rachelle Spindler and Shauna Tominey.

Position 6 (2-year unexpired term): Vince Adams and Tim Euhus.

