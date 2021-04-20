Election 2021: Corvallis School Board forum set for April 28

MID-VALLEY MEDIA
The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a virtual forum for Corvallis School Board candidates at 5:45 on April 28.
Go to https://lwv.corvallis.or.us/events/ for a link that will connect you to the webinar as well as a form with which to submit questions in advance.
Schedule to participate in the event are:
Position 1 (4-year term): Sami Al-AbdRabbuh and Bryce Cleary.
Position 4 (4-year term): Richard Arnold and Luhui Whitebear.
Position 5 (4-year-term): Ginger Schudel Larcom, Rachelle Spindler and Shauna Tominey.
Position 6 (2-year unexpired term): Vince Adams and Tim Euhus.
