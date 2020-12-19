CSD gifted with 10 pumper cars for disabled students by Junction City business owner

The Corvallis School District was gifted with physical education tools for students with special needs on Thursday afternoon.

Shannon Nill’s Junction City company, Guaranty Chevrolet and RV SuperCenters, donated 10 pumper cars to the district. Pumper cars, essentially four-wheeled bikes, are easy-to-operate exercise tools marketed toward youth with physical and cognitive disabilities.

“I enjoy helping kids with special needs,” said Nill, who lost an arm as a teenager due to a car accident, in a Wednesday news release. “They’re like underdogs. These Pumper Cars give them the chance to play with their friends, exercise and have the fun they deserve.”

Nill joined forces with advocacy group Mobility for Kids, which has a goal of providing every school, children’s hospital and summer camp nationwide with at least two pumper cars.

On Thursday, he and Lara Arkin, director of outreach of Mobility for Kids delivered 10 pumper cars to the district at Jaguar Elementary School, where face mask-clad kids tested out the new gadgets.

“It’s a really cool donation for this district,” said Arkin in a phone call with the Gazette-Times. “It definitely increases the value of the district to have something like that.”