Crescent Valley High School vandalized; investigation ongoing

Corvallis School District employees found vandalism on the Crescent Valley High School campus Wednesday night.
According to district spokeswoman Brenda Downum, there was spray paint on windows, bricks and metalwork "throughout" the school grounds.
According to the CVHS principal, Aaron McKee, it does not appear that the vandalism was racially motivated or otherwise connected to recent protests related to the Black Lives Matter movement.
"It's disappointing that this happened just as we are preparing for graduation," McKee said in a written statement. "We are looking forward to celebrating our graduates (on Saturday) and appreciate the numerous calls from students and families wanting to come out and help."
