You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Crescent Valley High School vandalized; investigation ongoing

Crescent Valley High School vandalized; investigation ongoing

{{featured_button_text}}
Crescent Valley High School (copy)

A student-made sign at Crescent Valley High School during December of 2019.

 Mid-Valley Newspapers

Corvallis School District employees found vandalism on the Crescent Valley High School campus Wednesday night.

According to district spokeswoman Brenda Downum, there was spray paint on windows, bricks and metalwork "throughout" the school grounds.

According to the CVHS principal, Aaron McKee, it does not appear that the vandalism was racially motivated or otherwise connected to recent protests related to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It's disappointing that this happened just as we are preparing for graduation," McKee said in a written statement. "We are looking forward to celebrating our graduates (on Saturday) and appreciate the numerous calls from students and families wanting to come out and help."

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News