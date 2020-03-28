Corvallis schools will still be updated as planned, say district officials

All the projects are covered under a $200 million facilities bond. The bond program management plan includes a full list of expected upgrades and their costs per school.

The district’s plan for the rest of its elementary schools, which will see renovations down the road, was drafted by the Nebraska-based design firm DLR Group.

It boasts updated classrooms, furniture and administrative suites and more specialized learning spaces. Common indoor and outdoor learning areas may become a more frequent sight too. Other design changes will be geared toward emotional wellness, such as gender-inclusive signage and mental health-focused spaces.

District facilities and transportation director Kim Patten said the construction will be in compliance with Gov. Kate Brown’s order to tighten social distancing measures throughout the state. The projects will be limited to “essential operational staff," and the contractors, Fortis Construction and Gerding Builders, will work toward limiting the possibility of spreading the new coronavirus.