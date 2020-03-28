Corvallis schools will still be updated as planned, say district officials

Some Corvallis school buildings are still slated to be renovated or rebuilt this year despite closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Corvallis School District spokeswoman Brenda Downum said this week that construction will proceed as planned for the projects that were supposed to begin this summer: rebuilding Lincoln and Hoover elementary schools and renovating Garfield Elementary, Cheldelin Middle School, Crescent Valley High School and Muddy Creek Charter School.
Garfield Elementary will have a new wing erected to replace mobile classrooms and get a covered play area and parking improvements, according to a November district update. Cheldelin Middle School can expect an updated library, cafeteria and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) program space. Crescent Valley High School will get renovations in the career and technical education classrooms.
In addition, schools will see capital repairs such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements and upgrades to meet seismic standards.
In its 2018 master plan, the district said Lincoln and Hoover elementary schools were in such poor condition that both needed to be rebuilt.
All the projects are covered under a $200 million facilities bond. The bond program management plan includes a full list of expected upgrades and their costs per school.
The district’s plan for the rest of its elementary schools, which will see renovations down the road, was drafted by the Nebraska-based design firm DLR Group.
It boasts updated classrooms, furniture and administrative suites and more specialized learning spaces. Common indoor and outdoor learning areas may become a more frequent sight too. Other design changes will be geared toward emotional wellness, such as gender-inclusive signage and mental health-focused spaces.
District facilities and transportation director Kim Patten said the construction will be in compliance with Gov. Kate Brown’s order to tighten social distancing measures throughout the state. The projects will be limited to “essential operational staff," and the contractors, Fortis Construction and Gerding Builders, will work toward limiting the possibility of spreading the new coronavirus.
It is unclear if an uptick in COVID-19 cases could interrupt the construction schedule or add to the project's cost.
Patten said the district is “actively working through the scenarios and potential impacts.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net or 541-812-6091.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.