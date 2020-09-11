Corvallis schools to establish diverse task force for renaming district facilities

Beginning Monday, Corvallis community members will be able to make their case for why they should help review, and potentially change, the names of the city’s schools.
Now that the Corvallis School Board has stricken the names of three former presidents from its schools, it has begun discussions as to what will replace those names and who will further review other district building names. A School Renaming Task Force membership application will go live Monday on the Corvallis School district’s website and will be available for seven days, until Sept. 21.
“The main thing that we’ll want to know is why a person would want to serve and participate on the task force,” said district spokeswoman Brenda Downum. “We really want to have multiple perspectives for the process.”
The applications will be available online-only in English and Spanish. According to the group’s charter, the district plans to appoint nine to 15 diverse residents, students, parents, school staff and social justice experts. Downum said applicants will be asked to disclose their race and why they’d be a good fit for the task force. Appointees will be notified by the end of the month, and their first meeting will be held virtually during the first week of October.
On Aug. 6, the board voted in favor of a resolution immediately removing the names of Herbert Hoover, Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson from three Corvallis elementary schools. In the interim, the schools have adopted the names of their mascots: Husky, Jaguar and Wildcat, respectively. The same resolution also calls for “a community engaged process to review the names of all schools in the district and make recommendations for replacement or retention.”
So, according to Superintendent Ryan Noss, the task force’s primary goals are to review the names of all district buildings and recommend new names for any buildings with names deemed inappropriate.
In the past month, district staff have removed signage with the names from the schools, edited the names out of district-run websites as well as social media accounts and submitted name-change paperwork required by the Oregon Department of Education. Research is still being done regarding further name changes in computer systems the district uses and grant updates to reflect new school names.
Local law enforcement, emergency responders and the U.S. Postal Service have also been notified of the name changes. According to Downum, temporary signage has been arranged to be put up at the three elementary schools without permanent names. It is unclear at this time how much money the district has spent and plans to spend on name-change-related infrastructure.
Tentatively, final school name recommendations will go to the School Board by January. The board will then vote to finalize a name for each school. Noss stressed that this deadline can be flexible.
“Our priority’s going to be a complete process, with time for community input and thoughtful deliberation,” he said.
There will be two public input periods, during which the task force will take name recommendations from the community. One will be prior to the task force’s first meeting and the other at the halfway point of its work.
Multiple School Board members during their Thursday meeting expressed concerns that some previously submitted name recommendations may be overlooked once the task force begins its work. The best way a Corvallis resident can ensure their recommendation is received, members agreed, is to resubmit it to the task force once its official channel of communication has been established.
Name recommendations, according to the Aug. 6 resolution, should be a source of community inspiration and highlight the work of local and national figures whose histories, as they relate to social justice, have been vetted.
“In Corvallis … we do have diversity, but sometimes we don’t always see it,” Downum said. “We really are seeking to have representation in the work that we do.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091 and nia.tariq@lee.net.
