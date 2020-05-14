Corvallis schools Golden Apple Award winners announced

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the last five years, the Corvallis School District honored its outstanding teachers and staff with an all-city assembly.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, however, the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation had to pause its in-person award announcements. So it listed the annual Golden Apple Award recipients online during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Here are the Golden Apple Award winners for 2020:

Stellar Service Award — Julie Catala, executive assistant to the superintendent and school board.

According to the foundation, this award is for an individual who provides "outstanding, exemplary service to students, parents, staff and community members while promoting the goals of the district."

“Julie supports the board of directors and the school district with a high degree of professionalism and grace,” said Superintendent Ryan Noss in a news release. “She is strong in both technical expertise and empathy, and that is uncommon.”

Elementary School Certified Golden Apple Award — Irma Bañuelos, kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Elementary School. According to the news release, Bañuelos was honored for her value as a mentor in the dual language immersion program.