Corvallis school renaming task force nearing end of its work

Quaempts leads the discussion in each meeting, but said she does not weigh in on suggestions — nor do Noss, Downum, School Board liaison Luhui Whitebear or the Jaguar, Husky and Wildcat principals who also attend the meetings.

The principals have also established Equity Teams at each of the three schools that will provide input to the task force.

All meetings involve some degree of considering public comments, which can be sent to the task force by visiting the website as well. In an Oct. 29 news release, Downum said the public comment period would close after Nov. 1, but the online form is still available and functional.

“There is open comment, they can weigh in anytime,” Quaempts said. “There really is an eclectic array of comments. All of those comments, to some degree, are really helpful to the task force.”

Once the task force completes its deliberations, its recommendations will be submitted to Noss, who will then bring them to the School Board for a vote. Multiple names can be suggested for any one building.

Noss has the power to send his own name suggestions to the Board as well, or veto ideas agreed upon by the task force. He declined to speculate on whether he would exercise this authority.