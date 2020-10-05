Corvallis School District preps, reaches halfway point in plan to bring students back to classrooms

In accordance with the Oregon Health Authority and state Department of Education, Benton County guidelines for returning to in-person schooling include: the countywide case rate being less than or equal to 30 per 100,000 people and test positivity being at or below 5% in the preceding seven days for the past three weeks, in addition to having no staff or student in schools testing positive in the past 14 days.

The county did not meet those guidelines immediately following OSU’s reopening last month.

“I think that those things cause me pause in thinking that we will be able to go back on Oct. 19,” Noss said in the Board meeting.

As currently planned, students who return to school will do so for only two days at a time — half on Mondays and Tuesdays and the others on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be individual work days at home for students, while teachers can plan and custodial staff can thoroughly clean facilities for the next group of kids.

CVHS Principal Aaron McKee said schools are also minding requests that families with multiple children enrolled in different schools have the same days of in-person learning — or the opposite if a parent insists.