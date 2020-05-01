Corvallis School District announces new principal at Adams Elementary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A new principal is coming to Adams Elementary in Corvallis.

On Thursday, Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss announced the arrival of Peter Henning to fill Beth Martin's previous position, as she is now the principal of Jefferson Elementary.

“We are excited to welcome Peter Henning to our district,” Noss said in a news release. “His strong leadership and years of experience will be a great addition to our elementary administrative team.”

According to the release, Henning is coming to the mid-valley from Pennsylvania, where he was the principal at SRU Elementary in East Smithfield. He has experience teaching reading intervention and social studies. Henning served as an intervention and prevention coordinator for five years and has a total of eight years' experience as an assistant principal and principal for middle and elementary schools.

Henning entered the education field as a high school special education teacher with Teach for America. He studied psychology at Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Henning then went on to get his master of education degree in social science education from Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, and another master of education in administration and supervision from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

Henning will begin his new duties on July 1.

