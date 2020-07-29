Corvallis School Board to vote on changing 3 school names

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The question of racist school names will be examined by the Corvallis School Board when it convenes Thursday evening for a special meeting.

Proposed by board member Vincent Adams, the resolution would have the names of three elementary schools "immediately removed, and interim designations assigned by the district pending renaming." The district would then establish a process for reviewing all other school names and accept input for new names.

Under particular review, the district proposal says, are three of six elementary schools named after U.S. presidents: Wilson Elementary, Hoover Elementary and Jefferson Elementary.

President Woodrow Wilson was responsible for the segregation of federal agencies, was sympathetic toward the Ku Klux Klan (even choosing D.W. Griffith's "The Birth of a Nation"as the first movie to be screened publicly at the White House) and described Black people as an “ignorant and inferior race” not to be trusted in politics.