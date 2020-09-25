Corvallis School Board discuss land transfer with Philomath, emphasis on Indigenous Peoples' Day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis School Board introduced two new resolutions in its Thursday meeting regarding a transfer of land with the Philomath District as well as the upcoming commemoration of Indigneous Peoples’ Day. Both resolutions will be up for a vote during the Board’s next meeting in October.

Located within Philomath’s urban growth boundary, four plots of land along Main Street are serviced by the Corvallis School District, but the Philomath District has received a decade’s worth of tax revenues for them, estimated at just over $34,000.

The two districts have begun the process of rectifying the issue, with CSD’s School Board discussing a resolution about transferring the plots to Philomath in its Thursday meeting. Both districts must pass a resolution agreeing to the transfer, then pass the torch to any affected county’s Board of Commissioners for final approval.

Minor parts of the Corvallis and Philomath school districts lie within Linn and Polk counties, respectively. So, after both school boards pass resolutions calling for the transfer of land, Benton, Linn and Polk county officials must also sign off on that decision.