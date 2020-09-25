Corvallis School Board discuss land transfer with Philomath, emphasis on Indigenous Peoples' Day

The Corvallis School Board introduced two new resolutions in its Thursday meeting regarding a transfer of land with the Philomath District as well as the upcoming commemoration of Indigneous Peoples’ Day. Both resolutions will be up for a vote during the Board’s next meeting in October.
Located within Philomath’s urban growth boundary, four plots of land along Main Street are serviced by the Corvallis School District, but the Philomath District has received a decade’s worth of tax revenues for them, estimated at just over $34,000.
The two districts have begun the process of rectifying the issue, with CSD’s School Board discussing a resolution about transferring the plots to Philomath in its Thursday meeting. Both districts must pass a resolution agreeing to the transfer, then pass the torch to any affected county’s Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Minor parts of the Corvallis and Philomath school districts lie within Linn and Polk counties, respectively. So, after both school boards pass resolutions calling for the transfer of land, Benton, Linn and Polk county officials must also sign off on that decision.
The changes, if approved, would be implemented after May 31. There aren’t any facilities on the four plots, but Philomath would have to recoup tax and bond revenues it received off the properties between 2009 and 2019.
According to CSD spokeswoman Brenda Downum, the misdirected money would represent .09% of the district's general fund property tax revenue estimated for the 2020-2021 school year. She said the Board will likely put the revenue toward next school year's general fund.
CSD Superintendent Ryan Noss said he believes the transfer may affect an area near which four students live, but each student already attends school in Philomath.
The proposal, according to the resolution, “complements broader regional and local growth and development plans, including existing and projected adjustments to the Urban Growth Boundary and city service plans for undeveloped areas.”
Corvallis School Board members also suggested that city schools formally recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day in perpetuity, rather than proclaim it each year.
Falling on Oct. 12 this year, Indigenous Peoples’ Day — or Native American Day — is recognized in lieu of Columbus Day by Oregon, twelve other states and Washington D.C.
In October 2015, the city proclaimed Indigenous Peoples’ Day — in place of Columbus Day — as the second Monday of each October. The state as a whole formally declared the same in 2017, also passing a bill to ensure the inclusion of Native American studies in all of Oregon’s public schools. The Board has voted to recognize the day on an individual year’s basis in recent history.
Board member Luhui Whitebear, who headed the resolution, said the symbolic gesture could nevertheless be susceptible to failure.
“The annual signings for it are good reminders ... but they also have a different type of impact for the people who are represented by Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamations in particular,” she said. “The thought of it being something temporary and something that’s almost gifted every year sends a certain type of message as well.”
The resolution also seeks to encourage greater participation in local Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations and encourage district schools to highlight contributions of Indigenous peoples to local and national history.
“Some teachers in the District continue to teach a romanticized version of Christopher Columbus around the second Monday of October each year despite the lack of recognition of Columbus Day by the State of Oregon,” the resolution states. “As a School District within Corvallis that values equity and is committed to anti-racism, it is time to answer to the call made by the City of Corvallis.”
Full Board meetings can be viewed at the “Corvallis School District” YouTube channel. For the full agenda, visit tinyurl.com/CSDSept24Meeting.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091 and nia.tariq@lee.net.
